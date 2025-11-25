BRIEFING | MILES SAMPA CLASHES WITH CCMG VOTER REGISTRATION OBSERVER



A routine voter registration inspection by Patriotic Front presidential hopeful Miles Sampa escalated into a national flashpoint on Monday, after he confronted a Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) observer at a registration centre in Matero.





The incident has triggered sharp protests from election watchdogs and renewed concern about rising political pressure around the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s ongoing mass registration exercise.





Sampa, who toured several registration points in Lusaka, posted on Facebook that he had found “a lone lady ‘observer’” holding another person’s NRC in what he described as suspicious circumstances.



He claimed the observer had asked the individual to photocopy a police form for a lost voter’s card and had kept the NRC as “security.” He questioned who had accredited her and suggested she should “actually be arrested.”





But CCMG has pushed back strongly, accusing Sampa of intimidation and harassment. In a statement Monday evening, Group Programs Director Peter Mwanangombe said Sampa “forcefully grabbed” the observer’s accreditation card, “confronted them without cause,” and later published the observer’s personal data, including their NRC details, on his Facebook page.





Mwanangombe described the incident as a violation of Zambia’s Electoral Code of Conduct and a breach of Section 22 of the Cyber Crimes Act.



“Publicly exposing the personal details of an accredited observer not only violates their privacy and dignity, but places the individual at increased personal risk,” he said.





He added that the observer was legally deployed and accredited under the ECZ monitoring framework.



The group also criticised Police and ECZ officers who witnessed the confrontation but did not intervene.





“Despite the clear harassment of the observer, neither the Police nor the ECZ intervened,” Mwanangombe said. “Such actions erode public trust in the electoral process.”





Sampa has defended his actions on Facebook, framing the encounter as part of a broader crackdown on what he has repeatedly described as alleged registration irregularities.





“Rigging never works when people decide,” he wrote, suggesting the presence of unauthorised actors at registration points should worry citizens.





Election monitors warn that the episode reflects growing tension around the expanded voter registration window ahead of the 2026 polls.





With tempers rising and political rhetoric hardening across the registration centres, the ECZ is under fresh pressure to clarify observer accreditation rules, strengthen centre-level security and assert its independence.





CCMG says it will continue deploying its observers nationwide, but insists that State institutions must “safeguard the rights and security of those legally mandated to monitor the process.”



The Electoral Commission has not yet issued a formal response to the clash.



: Miles Sampa



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya