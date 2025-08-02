MILES SAMPA CRITICIZES PRESIDENT BOKO’S OUTFIT AT AGRICULTURE SHOW AND CALLS FOR HIS WARDROBE MANAGER TO BE FIRED!
He shared……….
Matero MP Hon Miles Sampa Write
Let’s be objective and serious. Our guest President outfit is a missed call for the occasion.
It’s our prestigious annual Agriculture and Commercial show. It’s for farmers, corporate business houses and national public institutions to show case their products or services.
It’s not an event for youths where a pair of ripped jeans is ideal. I too have one that bought in Francis Town but I watch when and occasion to wear it.
President Boko’s wardrobe manager should be fired today.
Lekai Rinteng…Dumelala !
Zikomo 🙏🏼
MBS02.08.2025
When you dont have anything to say Miles learn to shut your mouth.Boko is a young man with fasnothion mind.He can dress however he wants especially on a visiting tour.We mind what comes out from his mouth.By the way he is from Botswana not Zambia.Go to the Batswana people you will find them naked women as their culture. Grow up
*Fashion mind