MILES SAMPA CRITICIZES PRESIDENT BOKO’S OUTFIT AT AGRICULTURE SHOW AND CALLS FOR HIS WARDROBE MANAGER TO BE FIRED!





Matero MP Hon Miles Sampa Write



Let’s be objective and serious. Our guest President outfit is a missed call for the occasion.

It’s our prestigious annual Agriculture and Commercial show. It’s for farmers, corporate business houses and national public institutions to show case their products or services.





It’s not an event for youths where a pair of ripped jeans is ideal. I too have one that bought in Francis Town but I watch when and occasion to wear it.





President Boko’s wardrobe manager should be fired today.



Lekai Rinteng…Dumelala !

Zikomo 🙏🏼

MBS02.08.2025