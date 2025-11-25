Miles Sampa has exposed the Catholic Church to be driving the PF agenda

Miles Sampa has simply exposed the Catholic Church to be driving the PF agenda.

Thank you Miles continue feeding us with more information, that’s the reason we planted you there.

Prophet Seer1 writes:

“I have so much respect for the Catholic Church, anything that has to do with the Catholic or their Bishops, I approach it with the highest level of respect.





But looking at this screenshot, you can tell that the planned protest is a PF project driven by a few Catholic bishops.





I am so disappointed.



This screenshot was posted by Miles Sampa. You can clearly see that the protest is all about the PF and the legacy of Sata not the people.”- Prophet Seer1



#Seer1