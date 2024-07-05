Miles Sampa is my young brother, we should help those who have fallen and find a way of habitating them – Edgar Lungu

Fellow Citizens,

We are a proud sovereign state that is governed by a written constitution since independence. For the past 60 years, Zambians have consistently fought to establish and entrench democratic rule and good governance by amending and strengthening our constitution.

In 2016, I was your Republican President who approved comprehensive reforms to our constitution we all celebrate today and many admire in the region. Out of all the seven presidents, everyone know that Progressive constitutional reforms is my political hallmark and leadership legacy. Therefore, as long as I am alive, I will not abrogate my national duty to defend and protect our cherished democratic Republican Constitution. Moreover, there is no man or woman in Zambia or abroad who is bigger or above our Republican Constitution!

Under our supreme national law, our democratic rule is anchored on the principle of “separation of powers” with four clear fundamental objectives and functions. The four pillars of separation of powers are:

To set limits on the work of the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive so that each of the three operates within their own autonomous space and respective jurisdiction; To ensure that there is no overlap in the powers and functions of these three different arms of government at any given point; To provide checks and balances on each other in order to guarantee the rule of law, accountability, transparency and consolidation of democratic principles; and To prevent abuse of power by any of the three arms of government and thereby protecting sovereignty, citizen rights, national security and peaceful coexistence.

For the past three years since President Hakainde Hichilema came into power, we have seen a structured and coordinated campaign to undermine and erode the principle of separation of powers. Most stakeholders have factual stories of gross interference by the executive into the judiciary and legislature. On Wednesday, we saw our parliament making history by expelling 9 PF MPs. As Former President, I can tell you that this gesture is the highest level of political brutality and unacceptable barbarism.

Today, I join millions of Zambians to mourn for the death of “separation of powers” in our country. The moment any of the three wings of government the (legislature, judiciary and executive) accept to be arbitrary abused or overthrown by the other, then citizens must declare a nation mourning for the funeral of “Separation of Powers”.

As everyone is aware, I was Republican President between 2015 to 2021. There was no time I called or met the speaker of the National Assembly to instruct, impose or arm twist him because I respected the principle of separation of powers. You can ask our former speaker, Dr. Patrick Matibin, he is still alive and around. Unfortunately, this type of respect for separation of powers we practiced under the PF and previous ruling parties has been washed away by this UPND government.

Consistently, we have seen the integrity of parliament being undermined and eroded with political impunity. The respected office of the speaker has been openly arm twisted many times to rubber stamp or endorse oppressive political actions of the executive against MPs and government critics or political rivals.

Ladies and gentlemen, if Zambians will not stand up to oppose and reject the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional expulsion of the nine PF MPs, then our citizens would have approved the brutal assassination of “Separation of Powers” by the UPND government. Our media friends here can ask former Deputy Chief justice Marvin Mwanawamwamba who is still alive and was at the top of the judiciary when I was in state house. We never interfered or gave instructions to the judges. Respect for the rule of law and separation of powers was very important during my time in office!

For our affected MPs, I feel your pain, and I feel your anguish because you were democratically elected to save your people and Zambians. However, l promise and commit to fight with you. We will do everything possible both politically and legally to ensure that dictatorship does not win over democracy. As far as the law and democracy is concerned, you are still our MPs and you shall go back to parliament in the name and spirit of rule of law and democracy.

In every sector, there good and bad seeds. As such, we sympathize with some of our independent and professional judges who are doing everything possible to professionally and independently serve the Zambian people. I know we have some sound and credible judges who still defend Justice and fairness for our people. To such, I want to promise you that “a better Zambia is coming where you will once more work independently and freely.

In future, we promise to restore rule of law as well as separation of powers. With our experience in government and a bigger and better team before us, we shall reverse this dangerous political vice set by the UPND government.

As I said in Kitwe, l am back and back in a better way. I have been tried, tested and I strongly believe I am now more trusted for national leadership. Our future government will be inclusive as you have seen our UKA family. I call upon everyone across Zambia to voluntarily join hands us to fight, defeat and democratically clash this dictatorship regime called UPND government. We pray to God that soon or later, Zambians shall have an inclusive government that hates tribalism, nepotism and regionalism and through our inclusive coalition alliance.

For me as a political father for all Zambians, l am ready to engage and embrace anyone who errored or went astray to come back to PF. Hon. Miles Sampa is one of the best examples we must all embrace and support. He is one of us and belongs to us! PF is our party, and we must all work together to restore it as one family and bring on board other partners.

May God bless you all and thank you

Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF President