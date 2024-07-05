Miles Sampa is my young brother, we should help those who have fallen and find a way of habitating them – Edgar Lungu

Fellow Citizens,
We are a proud sovereign state that is governed by a written constitution since independence. For the past 60 years, Zambians have consistently fought to establish and entrench democratic rule and good governance by amending and strengthening our constitution.
In 2016, I was your Republican President who approved comprehensive reforms to our constitution we all celebrate today and many admire in the region. Out of all the seven presidents, everyone know that Progressive constitutional reforms is my political hallmark and leadership legacy. Therefore, as long as I am alive, I will not abrogate my national duty to defend and protect our cherished democratic Republican Constitution. Moreover, there is no man or woman in Zambia or abroad who is bigger or above our Republican Constitution!
Under our supreme national law, our democratic rule is anchored on the principle of “separation of powers” with four clear fundamental objectives and functions. The four pillars of separation of powers are:
- To set limits on the work of the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive so that each of the three operates within their own autonomous space and respective jurisdiction;
- To ensure that there is no overlap in the powers and functions of these three different arms of government at any given point;
- To provide checks and balances on each other in order to guarantee the rule of law, accountability, transparency and consolidation of democratic principles; and
- To prevent abuse of power by any of the three arms of government and thereby protecting sovereignty, citizen rights, national security and peaceful coexistence.
For the past three years since President Hakainde Hichilema came into power, we have seen a structured and coordinated campaign to undermine and erode the principle of separation of powers. Most stakeholders have factual stories of gross interference by the executive into the judiciary and legislature. On Wednesday, we saw our parliament making history by expelling 9 PF MPs. As Former President, I can tell you that this gesture is the highest level of political brutality and unacceptable barbarism.
Today, I join millions of Zambians to mourn for the death of “separation of powers” in our country. The moment any of the three wings of government the (legislature, judiciary and executive) accept to be arbitrary abused or overthrown by the other, then citizens must declare a nation mourning for the funeral of “Separation of Powers”.
As everyone is aware, I was Republican President between 2015 to 2021. There was no time I called or met the speaker of the National Assembly to instruct, impose or arm twist him because I respected the principle of separation of powers. You can ask our former speaker, Dr. Patrick Matibin, he is still alive and around. Unfortunately, this type of respect for separation of powers we practiced under the PF and previous ruling parties has been washed away by this UPND government.
Consistently, we have seen the integrity of parliament being undermined and eroded with political impunity. The respected office of the speaker has been openly arm twisted many times to rubber stamp or endorse oppressive political actions of the executive against MPs and government critics or political rivals.
Ladies and gentlemen, if Zambians will not stand up to oppose and reject the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional expulsion of the nine PF MPs, then our citizens would have approved the brutal assassination of “Separation of Powers” by the UPND government. Our media friends here can ask former Deputy Chief justice Marvin Mwanawamwamba who is still alive and was at the top of the judiciary when I was in state house. We never interfered or gave instructions to the judges. Respect for the rule of law and separation of powers was very important during my time in office!
For our affected MPs, I feel your pain, and I feel your anguish because you were democratically elected to save your people and Zambians. However, l promise and commit to fight with you. We will do everything possible both politically and legally to ensure that dictatorship does not win over democracy. As far as the law and democracy is concerned, you are still our MPs and you shall go back to parliament in the name and spirit of rule of law and democracy.
In every sector, there good and bad seeds. As such, we sympathize with some of our independent and professional judges who are doing everything possible to professionally and independently serve the Zambian people. I know we have some sound and credible judges who still defend Justice and fairness for our people. To such, I want to promise you that “a better Zambia is coming where you will once more work independently and freely.
In future, we promise to restore rule of law as well as separation of powers. With our experience in government and a bigger and better team before us, we shall reverse this dangerous political vice set by the UPND government.
As I said in Kitwe, l am back and back in a better way. I have been tried, tested and I strongly believe I am now more trusted for national leadership. Our future government will be inclusive as you have seen our UKA family. I call upon everyone across Zambia to voluntarily join hands us to fight, defeat and democratically clash this dictatorship regime called UPND government. We pray to God that soon or later, Zambians shall have an inclusive government that hates tribalism, nepotism and regionalism and through our inclusive coalition alliance.
For me as a political father for all Zambians, l am ready to engage and embrace anyone who errored or went astray to come back to PF. Hon. Miles Sampa is one of the best examples we must all embrace and support. He is one of us and belongs to us! PF is our party, and we must all work together to restore it as one family and bring on board other partners.
May God bless you all and thank you
Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Sixth President of Zambia
PF President
Sampa is an idiot.
This is ECL talking, surprising. He’s been tried, tested, etc and thinks these traits were not there in 2021. Ok! We await the election tines and days.
Just get lost me am here to look after my family very well rather than waiting for your help through your the stolen public money
A lawyer who advised his ministers to remain in office when parliament was dissolved!
I remember one.president who threatened judges at a rally in northwestern province about 6 years ago.
I remember Edgar doing that yes. Today he says he never interfered in the judiciary!
If you call the ill fated bill 10 your constitutional reform and your legacy then you have very low ambitions.
Uwawa tabula kabepesho. A divided home will never stand. The truth of the matter is if you feel you were infiltrated by spies then you are not a strong family.
God will be to the side of those with good morals and are upright.
You may say HH in 2026 kuya bebele. If God still want to use him, it’s you who will go in hiding for good.
Let him work with that peace of mind and don’t involve him in your own broken home PF.
I like HH’s spirit. He doesn’t answer you like you ECL used to do at every airport going out and coming in was HH.
Goodness we shall remember him on
1. Enrollment of men and women in Uniform
2. Civil servant employment
3. Partial payment of NAPSA
4. Payment of Retirees
5. Reduced cadrism in the markets and station.
6. Freedom of assembly
7. Atleast farmers are empowered K450per 50kg of maize and K16:00/kg of Soyabeans
8. Removal of Presidential character of assassination that’s why all opposition carders are insulting him.
9. Free education
10. Meal allowance brought back
11. School funiture for access pupils
12. Increased CDF which PF failed to pay constituences on time (K1.6m) to K28m
13. Getting Taxpayers money from those who were in high offices as proceeds of ….
15. Ala leteni ba ukwa and help solve issue of Electricity.
Insala ni ndiminwa tempulilwa iyo. Any one who is hungry please there’s chance of you work hard to access food. We can’t go back to Egypt where we suffered under the leadership of Pharaoh of Zambia. Alekonka ekate abali munshila and they are the one crying insala.
Ushakosa abweleee kwa Pharaoh. Remember Pharaoh had his people chasing the Israelites and were confused by God so is PF today with 3 presidents.
You can praise HH as much as you want because you are eating , sleeping , having money and able to throw food that three ago you wouldn’t have thrown.
It’s good to deceive yourselves that HH will win elections 2026 or by elections for these expelled MPs by a corrupt and incompetent bigoted partisan speaker of National Assembly.
If you guys UPND were good historians and with integrity you call look back and see any government that denies the opposition the right to choose, assemble, exchange ideas, views or hear the truth or views of its own people is a dead government. Worse the people are too much suffering denying the opposition to have rallies in the past thee and half years is absolutely disgusting, and barbarism at its worst. Zambians are afraid to express their anger, feelings, because we have a police force that is being run by the Zambezi region. So blindfold by the borrowed power that the Zambian citizens have invested in you. Suppressed emotions are like a dormant volcano, the fear and desperation by the cured current administration is laughable because , dialogue, free speech will help this government to know what the majority are thinking, feeling and their behaviour toward this administration.
Denying opposition their constitutional rights is despicable and disgusting as in retaliation the people will never forget or forgive you for your transgressions towards them. When Mumba Malila was announced as the CJ , we were all so proud and hoped the judiciary as CJ with impeccable integrity but going to Katele Kalumba case to punish him was the sign worse to come. Malila is running judiciary like a mafia boss. Just like speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mitti she is like a criminal boss who runs a criminal syndicate.
I don’t hate HH but I feel he has lost his credibility that we saw in opposition especially towards the elections, today his speeches are of a motivation speaker no bearing of what he stands for . The all presidency to insight and direction the police to arrest those he perceives are his best enemies.
In return the police run by the Zambezi region go into brutal mode to inflict pain, injury, suffering and torture in unprecedented manner. You guys becareful . Tomorrow you will be answering for the crimes that you are committing in the names of orders.
On the positive note, ‘ All the flowers of the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.”
Any person who is persimisive and retrogressive is a person who does not read or understand history.
Even the Bible has two sections to show you where you are coming from so that you learn what to do and know that God is Good yesterday, today and tomorrow.
I learnt history at school for a purpose. Ifikopo tafifwaya ukulolesha uko fyafuma.
Let us accept the reality.
Let a farmer enjoy so that you can also be productive. It’s unfare to pay a farmer k20 -and then you who don’t know how tough digging or producing a bag of maize to monopolize him??? Awe twakana.
Insala ni ndiminwa tempulilwa – ukupwisha insala kulima tekupula bane.
Kikikikikiki ba Edgar, the Cibstitution you signed blindly which is full of Lacunas? As for Mikes, you created the monster by your actions in PF. Ba Lungu your election as PF president was full of eligibility but you did not care as long as you wielded power. Elyo you have been calling for early elections, is that constitutional? You your goal is to get back so that your thieving family whom you used can keep the properties that are proceeds of crime