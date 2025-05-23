“MILES SAMPA IS NOW RUNNING AWAY FROM HIS OWN SHADOW AFTER DEFAMING THE PRESIDENT”

“SAMPA IS NOW RUNNING AWAY FROM HIS OWN SHADOW AFTER DEFAMING THE PRESIDENT”





“We have noticed that Miles Sampa has deleted the article he published on his page around 12:00 PM this afternoon, in which he made claims that Simon Mwewa Chitambala is committing cybercrime on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema. Below is the article Miles Sampa published and our response article, which apparently prompted him to delete his original post.





MILES SAMPA’S DESPERATION: TO GET HIMSELF ARRESTED



By Timmy



It appears Miles Sampa is trying by all means to find a way of getting arrested by the police. His recent article is a clear indication of his desperation. Sampa’s allegations are baseless and lack evidence.





🔴The Truth Revealed



✅The allegation that Chitambala Mwewa is committing cyber crimes on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema is a big lie. Where’s the evidence?

✅There’s no law that requires the police spokesman to announce every arrest. Sampa’s claim is unfounded.

✅Chitambala Mwewa’s arrest and release on police bond are in line with the law. Sampa’s speculation about preferential treatment is misguided.





🔴Sampa’s Intentions



It’s clear that Sampa is trying to manipulate the narrative and create unnecessary controversy. His article is filled with hearsay and speculation, rather than facts.





🔴A Call to Action



We urge Sampa to focus on responsible journalism, rather than spreading lies and misinformation. We’ll continue to fact-check and hold accountable those who seek to mislead the public.





🔴What’s Your Take?



“FACT-CHECKING MILES SAMPA’S CLAIMS”



By Timmy



“What proof does Miles Sampa have that Simon Mwewa Chitambala is committing offenses and breaking cyber law on behalf of the President? 🤔 🤔🤔The allegations lack evidence and seem baseless. Let’s focus on facts, not speculation! 💯 #TruthMatters #FactsOverFiction”



This is what hon miles sampa published below



(Stopped at Matero police station this morning to inquire status on our Cyber crime complaint on Chitambala Mwewa. They said he was formally arrested a few days ago and will appear in court soon.





Funso; why was the arrest done in secrecy and not even announced by the police spokesperson as they have done when arrested other cyber bullies. They put them in the cells for 48 hrs even beyond but this man was arrwstwd and released on police bond within a few minutes guess because he commits the cyber offences on behalf of President HH given that he is part of his priviledged media team on airforce planes around around the Country.





He gets executive Police arrest treatment when Independent and Oppostion elected members of parliament get arrested for similar offenses and locked up instantly for days before a bond is availed.

Chitambala is neither elected nor eminent or statesman on any score but gets VVIP police treatment. Word is that when he arrived at the police station 2 days ago he was bullying everyone and threatening a journalist that was present. lol





Unacceptable double application of the law. One for these pro HH and another for those not pro HH. Double application of the Rule of Law.





We are however just documenting and not complaining. 2026 is not very far 🤔😊



MBS22.05.2025)



