MILES SAMPA LOOKED BACK AND TURNED INTO SALT

Miles Sampa started all the nonsense happening in PF!





It is on record, Miles Sampa is one of the eight Patriotic Front members who paid the K200, 000 nomination fees in 2022, to stand as party president; following Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s retirement from active politics, post the 2021 general elections.





When exiting, ECL had left Given Lubinda as PF acting president. But, Lubinda had no vision for the party, just like his boss had no vision for the country.





In the last quarter of the year 2023, Miles Sampa felt like the interim Patriotic Front leadership were intentionally delaying to hold their convention-to elect it’s party president. So, in October 2023, Sampa organized an Extraordinary General Conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre-which saw him, electing himself as PF president, beating the other 7 aspirants in absentia





Sampa then appointed Morgan Ng’ona as PF Secretary General (SG) and Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as leader of the opposition (in Parliament).





You now know who started this drama.

Actually, this wasn’t the first time the PF were failing to hold an elective convention. It happened in 2021, before the 2021 general elections. They were in fact, given 48hrs to reconvene a convention or blocked from filing in the 2021 general elections.





Fast-forward, the other PF presidential candidates who had equally paid those K200, 000’s, took Miles Sampa to court. On the other hand, Given Lubinda (PF’s acting president), suspended Sampa as PF president. The same month, ECL announced his coming back to active politics, reclaiming his position as PF party president. You can see how disorganized this party has been.





Anyway, this is how PF arrived at having two factions: one led by ECL and the other by Sampa. The delayed convention had divided the party, yes. But, ECL coming back to active politics, divided the party even further.





The High Court, on 5th May, 2025 dismissed the case were the PF presidential candidates challenged the election of Sampa as the PF president; thereby, declaring him as the party’s president until further notice. 30th June 2024, Sampa dismissed his SG, Morgan Ng’ona. That very week, the court issued an ex-parte stay order blocking Sampa’s decision to dismiss Ng’ona. Interestingly, on July 2024, Ng’ona dismissed Sampa as PF president, appointing Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as the acting party president; who later, on 10th November 2024, expelled Sampa from PF





To cut the story short, Chabinga’s courage has ended Sampa’s political career, putting him in his rightful place. Today, Miles Sampa has become so irrelevant that he can’t even win a simple Matero constituency.





Lesson: in life, don’t start what you can’t finish. Otherwise, don’t complain if others finish it for you.Today, even if Miles Sampa has a point, no one is willing to listen to him. No one takes him seriously. He has become that dry joke. In politics, he is the father of inconsistency: for he looked back. Men don’t look back, at least choose to be Lot, not his wife! Chabinga is a man



Copyright ©️ Shipungu 2025