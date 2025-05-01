BREAKING NEWS: MILES SAMPA MAKES A DRAMATIC RETURN TO PF, DETHRONES HIMSELF FROM TOP LEADERSHIP

By Barotseland Watchdog Political Reporter

In a shocking turn of events, Miles Bwalya Sampa has returned to the Patriotic Front, trading in his presidential faction leader hat for a simple party member badge.

The prodigal son of PF politics was welcomed back with open arms and a rousing rendition of “Michael Sata is rising” at the party secretariat.

Sampa wasted no time in endorsing Edgar Lungu as the PF’s 2026 aspirant candidate, despite the Constitutional Court’s “Do not pass go” directive. Lungu’s eligibility may be toast, but the PF is serving up a Plan B with a side of defiance.

“Whether the constitution allows him or not, we will make sure as PF that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on the ballot paper in 2026,” declares Miles Sampa.

Meanwhile, Lungu is reportedly abroad, whipping up a recipe for success that’s sure to leave the electorate hungry for more.

Given Lubinda, PF Vice President, quipped that Sampa’s return was part of Plan B, winking at the UPND’s alleged internal maneuverings, where Gary Nkombo might be plotting to replace Hakainde Hichilema as UPND aspiring candidate for 2026.