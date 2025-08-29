Miles Sampa  & Nakachinda Report UPND govt to the US embassy

PF TAKES DEMOCRACY FIGHT TO U.S. EMBASSY
……..Opposition accuses HH Govt of silencing critics and capturing institutions
The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) yesterday escalated its fight against what it calls Zambia’s shrinking democratic space by taking its grievances directly to the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka.
Leader of the Opposition Miles Bwalya Sampa, accompanied by PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda and Central Committee member Isaiah Bwanga, held a closed-door meeting with U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, where they submitted a dossier on governance and human rights concerns.
At the top of the PF’s complaint list was what they described as a “selective fight against corruption”, where only opposition figures are pursued while ruling party ministers and MPs accused of similar offenses escape scrutiny.
Sampa said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been turned into a political tool after stopping the PF from contesting by-elections, describing the move as “institutional capture” designed to weaken democracy and entrench the ruling UPND in power.
He further charged that freedom of speech, association, and protest has been systematically shut down, noting that “since 2021 not a single protest has been permitted.” Opposition lawmakers Munir Zulu and Maureen Mabonga have faced arrests over speech-related charges, while similar conduct by UPND officials has gone unpunished.
The PF delegation also raised concerns about alleged human rights abuses, including the Mufumbwe gold mine killings and the reported mistreatment of activist Francis Kapwepwe. They accused government of silencing once-vibrant civil society, creating what they called a climate of fear.
Another issue tabled was the controversial US$15,000 visa bond requirement for certain Zambians traveling to the United States, which the PF says punishes ordinary citizens rather than elites.
Sampa vowed the opposition would not remain silent, declaring: “We shall go everywhere possible to expose the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s disregard of the rule of law, which has been replaced by the rule of man or woman across all three arms of government.”
©️ KUMWESU | August 29, 2025
They really believed that governments is theirs and only for them.They still can’t believe it that they are outside.No more contracts coming so that they can swindle the treasury and steal public resources
Jokers, what do you think racist Trump can do for you? Just accept you do not have the standard to be in government.
And what will USA do??. Bring confusion in zambia like it supports isreal genocide in gaza
Were these not the same people who were the
Biggest critic of western powers when in power?
Now running to these same people?