Miles Sampa  & Nakachinda Report UPND govt to the US embassy

PF TAKES DEMOCRACY FIGHT TO U.S. EMBASSY

……..Opposition accuses HH Govt of silencing critics and capturing institutions





The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) yesterday escalated its fight against what it calls Zambia’s shrinking democratic space by taking its grievances directly to the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka.





Leader of the Opposition Miles Bwalya Sampa, accompanied by PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda and Central Committee member Isaiah Bwanga, held a closed-door meeting with U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, where they submitted a dossier on governance and human rights concerns.





At the top of the PF’s complaint list was what they described as a “selective fight against corruption”, where only opposition figures are pursued while ruling party ministers and MPs accused of similar offenses escape scrutiny.





Sampa said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been turned into a political tool after stopping the PF from contesting by-elections, describing the move as “institutional capture” designed to weaken democracy and entrench the ruling UPND in power.





He further charged that freedom of speech, association, and protest has been systematically shut down, noting that “since 2021 not a single protest has been permitted.” Opposition lawmakers Munir Zulu and Maureen Mabonga have faced arrests over speech-related charges, while similar conduct by UPND officials has gone unpunished.





The PF delegation also raised concerns about alleged human rights abuses, including the Mufumbwe gold mine killings and the reported mistreatment of activist Francis Kapwepwe. They accused government of silencing once-vibrant civil society, creating what they called a climate of fear.





Another issue tabled was the controversial US$15,000 visa bond requirement for certain Zambians traveling to the United States, which the PF says punishes ordinary citizens rather than elites.





Sampa vowed the opposition would not remain silent, declaring: “We shall go everywhere possible to expose the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s disregard of the rule of law, which has been replaced by the rule of man or woman across all three arms of government.”



