Miles Sampa resigns  as Leader of Opposition  in Parliament

By Miles Sampa

In the very last ever meeting I had with President ECL and in the presence of his close confidants and mine, he consented and bestowed on me as the Leader Of Opposition. MHSRIEP.





However and in my quest to do everything possible to ensure Bill 7 does not get the 2/3 majority of MPs votes inside parliament, I wish to announce my relinquishing of the post of Leader of Opposition inside Parliament.





I have found it prudent to vacate the position so as to allow the majority opposition PF MPs to elect another one amongst us or indeed the party MCCs to caucus onto another name of MPs to take over the role from me.





I trust the name of the MP that will be settled on as the new Leader Of Opposition will be equal to the task to marshal the required numbers of PF and Independent MP that will enable us defeat Bill 7.





On my own behalf, I place it on record that I will vote NO to Bill 7 whenever it will be brought between tomorrow and end of business on Friday.





After the voting is done; Parliament’s official print out will show who will Vote YES & NO. I guarantee the public that the official record afterwards will reconfirm my pledge today to vote NO to Bill 7. This more so as it is what has been demanded of us by the Oasis Forum and the general public. To put Zambia first and not our pockets.





I place advance congratulations to whoever the party and or MPs will caucus on or present as the next Leader Of Opposition inside Parliament into these next crucial days in the geopolitics of Zambia.



Yours truely,



MBS02.12.2025