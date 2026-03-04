MILES SAMPA SECURES POLICE BOND FOR VIRAL ZAMFRESH EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF FORGERY AND THEFT



Ruth Banda went viral on social media following a video that showed her Chinese supervisors allegedly physically manhandling her.





Zamfresh dismissed the incident, stating that the video circulating online is incomplete and does not accurately reflect the actual circumstances surrounding the matter.





Banda, who has spent three days in police custody, is accused of forgery and theft of K14,000 alongside another suspect who is currently on the run.





Matero MP Miles Sampa shared:



“We have managed to get the Zamfresh girl out of police cells on bond. I am grateful to the two sureties, Councillor Crispin Kabole and Councillor Ann Chinyanta.





I am also thankful to the two lawyers, Timothy Sapato and Chipasha Kapasa, for their professional support from the time of her ordeal until now, when she has been released on bond.





In the picture, she is together with her father and mother, who were present to receive her and take her home.”

