UPND CHEAP TALK IRRITATING ZAMBIANS- LUSAMBO

…..as he defends the PF against sponsored elements.

Lusaka…. Friday, September 22, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Miles Sampa has been spotted as a “Useless Person” who wants to bring confusion to the Patriotic Front, Hon Bowman Lusambo has said.

Hon Lusambo is the newly appointed PF Party Deputy Chairperson for Mobilisation.

He said he is aware of the comments attributed to Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa that he is the one Sponsoring confusion in the PF.

Hon Lusambo said contrary to his beliefs, Hon Mweetwa has got no capacity to fund and bring confusion to PF.

“We know the activity of the enemy, we know the behaviour of Miles Sampa and his words against our new SG. He has been spotted as a useless Person who wants to bring confusion to the party. Raphael Nakacinda is here to stay as Secretary General. Sampa cannot unseat Nakacinda,” he said.

Alias the bulldozer, Hon Lusambo has also dispelled assertions that the PF is not a democratic party.

He said the Party has changed two Presidents and will soon be going to the Convention.

“We will go as a party at our own time. The Issue of convention is a non starter because the Convention according to our Constitution happens every after five years…,” he said

Hon Lusambo has also stated that the Patriotic Front will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party.

He said it is for this reason that the party has got people being given new positions such as Secretary General and Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation

Hon Lusambo said the Party has also detested Violence which was seen as the main catalyst for its loss in 2021.

He said the UPND must condemn Violence in the similar manner the PF have condemned it.

“If our declaration on condemning violence was political, that young man Miles Sampa would have not entered Secretariat. We are becoming more tolerant. But you should not take our tolerance for weakness. We have to urge the Police that the PF secretariat is out of bounds for confusion. Anyone who goes to that premise, we will treat him like a criminal. In Zambia we can do Citizen arrest and take a responsibility to take him to the police….,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo said the Zambian People are now becoming irritated with the New Dawn Administration.

He said this is why they have been calling for the return of the PF into Government because they have made comparisons.

“The situation then and now are two different situations. The mind of the people then and now are totally different. Today it is the people who are saying the miss the PF and Edgar Lungu. It is the people who wants us back, so we want to answer the call. Because ichalo bantu,” he said.

He said a normal Human being cannot be suffering and not want to go back where he was.

Hon Lusambo said the PF was the pro-poor Government.

“The Party believes in the people in the townships. The UPND are trying to bring up theft allegations which they have failed to substantiate. The PF built schools, ensured that the money we borrowed was put to good use.

“The Zambian people they would rather be with PF under whom they were buying mealie meal at K120. The UPND have borrowed but we haven’t seen where it is going. The PF Borrowed and we used to see development. The UPND is borrowing for consumption. Mealie Meal just needs to come down to K50, so that people in less privileged communities can benefit,” he said.