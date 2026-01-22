MILES SAMPA SPENDS SECOND NIGHT IN DETENTION

MATERO Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has spent a second night in police detention following his arrest on Tuesday on allegations of spreading falsehoods against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Sampa, a former Lusaka mayor, has been charged with transmission of unsolicited or deceptive communication under the Cyber Crimes Act of 2025.

The offence attracts a fine or imprisonment for a period of not less than two years but not more than seven years, or both.

The Patriot Front presidential aspirant’s arrest followed claims posted on his official Facebook page alleging that the ECZ had set up a fake polling station in Lilayi during the recent Chawama by-election.

The statement prompted the ECZ to report the outspoken lawmaker to police, leading to his arrest, despite his tendering an apology after the commission demanded a retraction.

As of yesterday evening, Mr Sampa was still in police custody awaiting a court appearance.

His lawyer, Celestin Mukandila, expressed concern over his client’s continued detention despite having met the conditions for police bond.

Mr Mukandila described the detention as unfair and contrary to Hakainde Hichilema’s position that suspects should not be held for prolonged periods for bondable offences.

Mwebantu