ANALYSIS | Miles Sampa Step-Aside: Symbolic Resignation or Political Calculus?



Miles Sampa has announced that he is relinquishing the position of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. In the same breath he has promised to vote “NO to Bill 7 whenever it will be brought” and has framed his move as obedience to “what has been demanded of us by the Oasis Forum and the general public.” The timing is not accidental. The Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments handed its report on Bill 7 to State House after fresh consultations were ordered by the Constitutional Court earlier this year.





On paper, Parliament already has a Leader of the Opposition. The official National Assembly record lists Robert Chabinga, the Mafinga MP, as Leader of the Opposition recognised by the Speaker. Sampa’s claim to the same title has rested on internal PF decisions and on his own public messaging rather than on formal parliamentary recognition. His “relinquishing” therefore changes little in the standing orders of the House. It changes a lot in the political theatre.





Sampa has always mixed principle with performance. He is the Matero MP, former Mayor of Lusaka and a long-time PF insider who has shifted positions more often than most of his peers. His latest statement does three things at once. First, it distances him from any accusation that he might be part of a “bought” opposition ahead of the Bill 7 vote. Second, it frees him from responsibility if the PF caucus fractures and the Bill scrapes through. Third, it allows him to reposition himself as the opposition figure who listened to the Oasis Forum and “put Zambia first and not our pockets,” even if his influence over actual votes is limited.





The context matters. Bill 7 was already declared unconstitutional in its original form by the Constitutional Court for lack of adequate consultation. Government responded by appointing a Technical Committee that claims to have collected thousands of submissions countrywide. Opponents, led by the Oasis Forum, argue that the process is still flawed and have demanded that the Bill be withdrawn rather than reintroduced. The terrain has now shifted from courts and consultation rooms back to pure numbers on the floor of the House.





Just like Bill 10 in 2020, which collapsed after failing to secure a two-thirds majority following a UPND walk-out, Bill 7 will live or die on parliamentary arithmetic.





Sampa’s move is designed to influence that arithmetic by moral pressure rather than by institutional leverage. By publicly stepping aside, he sends a coded warning to PF and independent MPs who might be tempted to back the Bill. If the Bill passes, he wants the public record to show that “Parliament’s official printout” has his NO on it and that the blame belongs to others.





If it fails, he can claim to have been part of the resistance, even without holding the title he has just “relinquished.” It is politics of reputation management in advance.



Inside PF, his statement exposes the depth of fragmentation. There is an officially recognised Leader of the Opposition who is not driving this conversation. There is a party leadership that has struggled to impose a single line on Bill 7. There are MPs who privately accept some elements of the Bill, particularly delimitation and proportional representation, but fear a backlash from a base that has branded the entire process “illegal” and “a power grab.” Sampa’s declaration adds another centre of gravity.





It tells PF supporters that he is their man in the House, even if the Speaker’s Order Paper says otherwise.



Strategically, Sampa is also reading the opposition vacuum. Since UPND moved into government, Zambia has lacked a coherent, disciplined opposition bloc. PF is locked in leadership struggles. Minor parties that opposed Bill 10 on principle have no parliamentary footprints. By tying his resignation to the demands of the Oasis Forum, Sampa is trying to occupy that moral space that the old UPND once held: the camp that says no to controversial constitutional amendments inside the chamber, not only on the streets and at prayer rallies.





There is also a personal calculus. Sampa invokes the late Edgar Lungu’s “consent” in making him Leader of the Opposition. That line is aimed at the nostalgia of PF supporters who still see Lungu as the reference point for opposition strategy after his death in June. By presenting himself as the custodian of Lungu’s last political wish, Sampa nudges PF MPs and the PF base to treat his stand on Bill 7 as faithful to the founding script, while leaving the harder organisational work of caucus management to whoever takes over the title.





In practical terms, his resignation will not decide the fate of Bill 7. That outcome will depend on whether PF, independents and smaller parties can replicate what the then-UPND did with Bill 10, and hold a disciplined line inside the House despite pressure, inducements and fears of dissolution. But Sampa has ensured that, whatever the final vote, his own name and his own narrative are insulated.





He has stepped out of a contested office and stepped into a clearer role: the MP who wants history to remember that he voted no, even if his party could not hold the line.





For The People’s Brief, the story is less about one title and more about what this gesture reveals. The opposition remains split. The moral centre of the anti-Bill 7 campaign lies outside Parliament, in churches and civil society, while inside Parliament the numbers and the leadership are still in flux. Miles Sampa has chosen his side and written his own alibi in advance.





The real test now is whether the rest of the opposition, both PF and non-PF, can convert public anger into disciplined votes when Bill 7 finally reaches the floor.



©The People’s Brief | Editors