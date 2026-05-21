Miles Sampa sues ECZ, Registrar and Attorney General over PF leadership recognition

Sampa sues ECZ, Registrar and Attorney General over PF leadership recognition

Embattled Patriotic Front (PF) president Miles Sampa has petitioned the Lusaka High Court, seeking urgent intervention to compel state institutions to recognise his authority to endorse PF candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Lusaka, 21 May – In a legal action filed against the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Chief Registrar of Societies and the Attorney General, Sampa argues that he remains the legitimate president of the former ruling party following the PF convention held on October 24, 2023.

According to court documents, party records held by the Registrar of Societies at the time reflected Sampa as PF president and Morgan Ng’ona as secretary general.

The filings state that disputes later emerged over the administration and leadership structure of the party, leading to litigation between Sampa and Ng’ona. However, the matter was dismissed by the High Court on March 3, 2026.

Sampa told the court that during a PF central committee meeting held on March 8, 2026, the party resolved several issues concerning its leadership and office bearers.

He said the party subsequently notified the Chief Registrar of Societies that it had withdrawn previous notices relating to office bearers and requested that the register revert to the earlier list of officials.

According to the claim, the PF also resolved to remove Ng’ona from the position of secretary general, with Sampa continuing to serve as both president and secretary general pending further notice.

Sampa further alleged that despite formal notices and resolutions submitted by the PF, the Registrar of Societies failed or neglected to amend and regularise the party’s official records.

He accused the registrar of failing to update office bearer records, despite acknowledging receipt of correspondence from the party, and failing to communicate a final administrative determination.

The PF leader also claimed the registrar had failed to facilitate timely electoral administrative compliance ahead of the 2026 polls.

Court documents further indicate that on May 11, 2026, the PF formally notified the registrar of the appointment of Petronella Nkumbula as deputy secretary general.

Sampa argued that the dispute intensified after ECZ guidance reportedly required nomination papers to be signed by party presidents and secretary generals as reflected in records held by the Registrar of Societies.

He submitted that under the Electoral Process Amendment Act No. 12 of 2026, adoption certificates had become mandatory statutory documents for candidates sponsored by political parties.

According to the filing, the PF is preparing to sponsor candidates for the presidency, parliamentary seats, mayoral positions and local government elections across the country.

Sampa is now seeking court declarations recognising Nkumbula’s appointment as deputy secretary general, as well as recognition of specimen signatures for adoption certificates.

He warned that failure to recognise the PF leadership structure could lead to the rejection of adoption certificates and the exclusion of PF-sponsored candidates from the 2026 elections.

The PF leader further argued that the uncertainty surrounding the party’s leadership risked disrupting his lawful functions as party president and could result in what he described as irreparable electoral and political prejudice.

In the application, Sampa has also requested an interim injunction restraining ECZ and other authorities from taking administrative or regulatory steps that could hinder or invalidate his authority as PF president.

The matter has been scheduled for an inter-parties hearing on Tuesday afternoon in chambers.

©Nkanionline 2026