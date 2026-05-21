Simon Chitambala Mwewa has withdrawn from the race for Lusaka Mayor in this year’s general election, following former Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe’s presentation of an adoption certificate indicating that the UPND issued two certificates of adoption for the same position.

Nanyangwe’s supporters had earlier cautioned the well-known vlogger against contesting the seat.

He writes:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE



I received my adoption certificate in the presence of senior party officials on 20th May 2026. I would like to sincerely thank the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, for his support and guidance throughout this process.





However, over the last few days, it has become clear that there is an undercurrent of violence and tension that may erupt should I proceed with filing my nomination documents. The threats and intimidation I have received point to a desperate attempt by certain individuals to conceal what I believe to be massive corruption within the operations of the Lusaka City Council.





After deep consultation with my family, supporters, and the Party leadership, I have made the difficult decision to step aside and not participate in this year’s elections.





This decision has not been made out of fear, but out of my commitment to peace, stability, and the unity of our people. No political office is worth the loss of life or the breakdown of public order.





I remain grateful to the thousands of residents of Lusaka who believed in our vision for a cleaner, more transparent, and more accountable city. My love for Lusaka will never change, and my commitment to fighting for truth and good governance remains firm.

I love Lusaka forever.



Chitambala Mwewa



Issued by George N. Mtonga

Campaign Team



