Miles Sampa told to desist from exporting his confusions from Lusaka to chama north

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

KEEP AWAY YOUR ANARCHISTS AND IMMATURE POLITICS FROM CHAMA NORTH CONSTITUENCY;

12th October,2023

First and foremost I want to respond to what happened on monday this week in chama north constituency where Mr Miles Sampa sent his discredited henchmen to decampagn me in the constituency.

Therefore I wish to sound a strong warning to the matero law maker who is also PF presidential hopeful Miles Sampa to desist from exporting his confusions from Lusaka to chama north by sponsoring his henchmen to bring confusion in the district.

It is unacceptable and highly misguided for a person who aspires to be the President of the party and possibly being elected as republican president to exhibit such kind of unorthodox behavior by sponsoring his supporters to embark on the campaign to destabilize the party in chama north constituency for selfish reasons.

It must be known very clearly that chama north is not an area to export such unbecoming behavior because the people are more preoccuppied with fostering development as evidenced from a number of developmental projects taking place in the constituency not petty and cheap politics and as such his henchmen who were sent to the area to decampagn me were almost clobbered by angry residents and had it not because of quick action by the chama police and the Council Chairperson Mr Gift Kumwenda his henchmen were going to be harmed and therefore I want to thank them for being proactive otherwise the situation should have become ugly.

It is in light of the foregoing that Sampa should be told in no uncertain terms that he should focus on matero constituency where people need his representation and possibly on his failed presidential bid because as far as the people of chama north are concerned he is just a comedian and not a presidential material and as such any further incursion in chama north constituency by undesirable individuals hell bent at sowing seeds of divisions shall not be tolerated as such elements shall be flushed out no sooner than they go into the constituency.

Further,Sampa must respect my political opinion and that of others who do not support his political activities which are iminical to the interest of the party in line with dictates of democratic norms.

Furthermore I want to salute the youths in chama for always being vigilante and ensuring that all undesirable elements are flushed out from the constituency and I hope this serve as a lesson to those individuals who are popularly known for breeding confusion and using unpalatable language against the party leadership as chama north is a no go area for such barbaric behavior.

In conclusion I want to also take this opportunity to provide wise counsel to all those peddling a notion of calling members who came from other political parties as hijackers as such has the potential to undermine party unity therefore they should stop it.

Issued by:

Hon Yotam Mtayachalo

Member of Parliament for chama north