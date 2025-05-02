MILES SAMPA’S RETURN TO THE FOLD EXCITES PF WESTERN PROVINCE



By Barotseland Watchdog Political Reporter



In a jaw-dropping development, Miles Sampa has made a triumphant return to the Patriotic Front, and the Western Province is going WILD, happy with the development.



Provincial Chairperson Bright Kufuka declared, “The PF is bigger than any individual, and Sampa’s return is proof! We’re throwing open our arms to all who left, don’t be shy, come home! We know your hearts are still with PF, even if you’re currently stuck in UPND’s wilderness.”





Kufuka dropped a bombshell: “UPND members in Western Province are secretly cheering for us what we did for western province as PF! They’re fed up with their party’s development project delivery, and we’re ready to welcome them back with open arms!”