Miles Sampa’s Shifting Allegiances

………….The Truth Behind His Political Journey



In a recent statement, Patriotic Front (PF) Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa fiercely refuted claims that he has ever been affiliated with the United Party for National Development (UPND).





His remarks were a direct response to Given Lubinda, who accused him of being a “UPND project.” However, a deeper examination of Sampa’s political history reveals inconsistencies in his claim of unwavering loyalty to PF.





Miles Sampa’s political career has been anything but linear. While he insists that he has never been associated with UPND, historical records tell a different story.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1A4c8GWPKL/



1. The 2016 Alliance with UPND

Sampa was a key figure in the PF government under the late President Michael Sata, serving as Deputy Minister of Commerce and later as Matero Member of Parliament. However, following Sata’s passing in 2014 and the subsequent leadership disputes within PF, Sampa broke ranks with the party.





In 2016, after a fallout with then President Edgar Lungu and PF leadership, Sampa openly joined forces with the UPND in a bid to unseat Lungu. At the time, he publicly endorsed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and actively campaigned against PF. His support for UPND was not subtle he attended rallies, shared the stage with Hichilema, and was vocal about PF’s failures under Lungu.





It is worth noting that while Sampa may not have formally registered as a UPND cardholder, his alignment with the party in 2016 was clear. His claim that he has never been associated with UPND is, at best, misleading.



2. The Formation of the Democratic Front (DF)

Further contradicting his claims of lifelong PF loyalty is the fact that Sampa formed his own political party, the Democratic Front (DF), in 2016. His departure from PF was not a mere disagreement it was a full political divorce. The Democratic Front was established as a vehicle for his presidential ambitions, positioning itself as an alternative to both PF and UPND.





However, DF quickly ran into legal hurdles when PF objected to the party’s name, citing similarities to its own branding. As a result, Sampa was forced to rebrand his party as the United Democratic Front (UDF). This move further distanced him from PF, reinforcing that he was no longer part of the party he now claims to have always been loyal to.





3. The Return to PF and Flip-Flopping Allegiances

Sampa’s political gamble with the UDF did not yield success. As the 2016 general elections approached, he abandoned his presidential ambitions and aligned himself with UPND in what appeared to be a pragmatic decision. His open endorsement of Hichilema was widely seen as an effort to stay politically relevant after failing to secure a significant foothold with UDF.





Following UPND’s loss in the 2016 elections, Sampa once again shifted course. He reconciled with PF and was readmitted into the party, later securing the position of Lusaka Mayor in 2018 on a PF ticket. His return to PF was met with mixed reactions, with some members welcoming him back while others viewed him as an opportunist who had betrayed the party at its most critical juncture.





Sampa’s recent statement dismissing any UPND ties is not just a matter of political rhetoric—it is a direct contradiction of documented events. His involvement with UPND in 2016, combined with his formation of the Democratic Front/UDF, disproves his claim of uninterrupted loyalty to PF.



Given this history, his attacks on Given Lubinda appear to be an attempt to reframe his political past and solidify his control over PF. Lubinda’s accusation that Sampa is a “UPND project” may be politically motivated, but it is not without basis. The record shows that Sampa has strategically aligned himself with different factions whenever it suited his political ambitions.





Beyond Sampa’s personal political history, his dispute with Lubinda highlights deeper divisions within PF. As the party struggles to rebuild after its 2021 electoral defeat, competing factions are vying for control. Sampa’s leadership has been contested by other senior PF figures, some of whom view him as an unreliable leader due to his history of political shifts.



This infighting could weaken PF’s ability to mount a strong challenge against UPND in the 2026 elections. If the party remains entangled in leadership disputes, it risks further alienating its support base.





Miles Sampa’s assertion that he has “never been UPND” is a carefully crafted narrative designed to erase inconvenient truths. His 2016 alliance with UPND and the formation of his own political party paint a different picture one of a politician who has navigated various allegiances to remain politically relevant.





As PF navigates its future, its members must decide whether Sampa’s leadership offers stability or if his past betrayals make him an unreliable steward of the party’s revival. One thing remains clear: the battle for PF’s soul is far from over.