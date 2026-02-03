MILLIONS OF ZAMBIANS HAVE SUFFERED INCREASED HARDSHIP UNDER THE WATCH OF PRESIDENT HH- Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

MILLIONS OF ZAMBIANS HAVE SUFFERED INCREASED HARDSHIP UNDER THE WATCH OF PRESIDENT HH

By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Mon 2nd February, 2026

The cost of living in Zambia has increased under the watch of President HH a man that promised to lower it. Many had hoped he was going to be their messiah as they shouted the “Bally Will Fix It”slogan. The promise to unite the Nation has become distant as divisions deepen. Many had hoped that President HH would make a “saviour” and improve the standard of living but alas hope is deferred making many sick. The CDF, so called game changer, remains a sad story of a good program dented with corruption, divisive politics and political patronage.

Zambians have suffered the pain of loadshedding under the current administration more than during previous administrations in recent years. The UPND administration through Zesco just increased tariffs in the midst of loadshedding that has negatively impacted on families and small businesses. Small businesses have collapsed increasing the levels of poverty in the Country and weakening the economy.

The following is the narration from one citizen representing the millions hard hit by the hash economy under the UPND administration.

A citizen shares that they bought Zesco units on 3rd Nov, 2025 as follows;

ZESCO Token 63561924860462678780 Units: KWh 254.9 Meter: 74001902035 Amount: K320 TrxID: MP251103.1809.E57822.

(K320 gave 254.9 units)

On 31st Jan, 2026 about three months later, they bought units as follows;

ZESCO Token 59750674722497979476 Units: KWh 110.7 Meter: 74001902035 Amount: K320 TrxID: MP260131.0913.O77100.

(K320 gives 110.7 units)

Please note that it’s the same amount of money used to buy units between Nov 2025 and Jan 2026 but receiving different units which technically means Zesco under the current administration did increase the tariffs amidst loadshedding which pushes the cost of living even higher. How will people survive under this kind of leadership? How can a caring administration give tax holidays to foreign interests in the mining industry while squeezing citizens with high taxes and increased tariffs yet go on a borrowing spree?

The cost of living in Zambia has never reduced from where the previous administration left things despite the current administration having promising to lower it. The basic needs and nutrition basket (BNNB) by the JCTR, which serves as a vital measure of the minimum standard required to uphold the dignity of the human person, reveals increased cost of living in Zambia since 2022. Currently the BNNB stands at over ZK10,500 for a family of five. We think that civil servants who get below K5000 net salary must be surviving by God’s grace.

Zambia has experienced economic injustice under the UPND administration since 2022. Today most families endure immense pressure in securing adequate and balanced nutrition to the high cost of living. We assert that the continued high cost of basic survival, remaining above ZMW 10,500, is a profound concern and a challenge to the preferential option for the poor. The Hichilema administration has failed to workout a sustainable and broadened economic approach that benefits all citizens, especially the poor.

The current administration has lamentably failed to lower the cost of living and uniting the nation due to the following among others;

1. The fight against corruption in the administration.

2. To practically promote the one Zambia one Nation spirit.

3. To work with the Church in promoting genuine dialogue, reconciliation and unity.

4. Timely and decentralised distribution of subsidized farming inputs.

5. To subsidize clean and affordable energy alternatives to charcoal for vulnerable households.

6. To have a well coordinated targeted low-interest working capital facility for SMEs.

7. To invest in reliable, state-of-the-art cold-chain infrastructure for peri-urban markets to reduce on spoilage.

8. To unite key stakeholders to work in solidarity at implementing measures and ensuring every Zambian family live a life commensurate with fundamental human dignity.

9. To utilise locally available God given natural resources and mineral wealth to improve the economy for the benefit of all Zambians.

10. Weakened constitutionalism and democracy. Confidence in most state institutions has reduced since 2022.

From Dec, 2021:

Total Basic Needs & Nutrition Basket stood at K 6,432.76 (JCTR)

To Dec, 2025:

Total Basic Needs & Nutrition Basket standing at K10,833.47 (JCTR)

The difference between 2021 and 2025 in terms cost of living stands around K4,500 while people’s earnings remain low-growing. Salary increments for civil servants remains a sad story, as many Degree holder civil servants continue to get certificate holder salaries.

According to the UNICEF, Zambia’s economy remains constrained with high debt and inflation. These overlapping social and economic challenges have pushed more people into poverty. Child poverty, in particular, has remained persistently high. About 70% of Zambia’s population are living below the poverty line with majority in Rural areas unable to meet their daily basic subsistence needs. Majority Zambians have experienced increased monetary poverty under the UPND administration.

Zambians at present are in deep economic strain and democratic fatigue. The people need renewed hope under a new accountable leadership anchored in the rule of law, values, competence and compassion. The Country needs a leadership that can unite the people.

Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.