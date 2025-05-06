Milupi mocking Zambians who can’t afford expensive m/meal – Rev Chilekwa





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Former Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship chairperson Rev Chilekwa Mulenga has described remarks by infrastructure and housing minister Charles Milupi that the unemployed in urban areas are the sole complainants of having to buy a 25kg bag of mealie-meal at K400, as a mockery to Zambians.





On Thursday, Milupi told Daily Revelation that only the unemployed were complaining about the K400 mealie-meal prices.





He said people who were in formal employment with good salaries could not complain about that price of mealie-meal.



But in an interview yesterday, Rev Mulenga said such remarks from a public servant were a mockery to Zambians.





“I am once again disappointed at this kind of mockery and insult on the people’s intelligence. This level of arrogance





