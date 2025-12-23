MINERS, EX-MINERS RALLY BEHIND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



By Constance Shilengwe



MINERS and Ex‐ miners have called on Zambians to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections, urging citizens to deliver a decisive victory to consolidate recent constitutional and legal reforms.





Speaking on behalf of the group, Miners and Ex-Miners for HH 2026 Executive Director Thomas Mpashi said strong electoral support is necessary to ensure the full implementation of reforms introduced under Bill 7 of 2025.





Mr. Mpashi said the reforms place strong emphasis on increased representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities, noting that the new legal framework will allow these groups to have stronger and more direct voices in Parliament, thereby promoting inclusive governance.





He further said Zambians stand to benefit from the planned constituency delimitation, which is expected to improve development and service delivery across the country.





Mr. Mpashi has since called on citizens to support the new laws, saying they are designed to safeguard national progress and improve the welfare of future generations.



RoanFM Newsroom