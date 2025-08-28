Minibus crash injures 19 children in Savannah Park



A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a minibus taxi carrying 19 children, aged between four and 12, crashed into a wall in Savannah Park, south of Durban.





The incident has raised concerns about road safety for schoolchildren.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, where paramedics treated the injured children, some of whom sustained minor to moderate injuries.





All 19 children were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with authorities examining factors such as road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and driver error.





Local residents and parents have expressed outrage, calling for stricter regulations on minibus taxis used for school transport. “This is heartbreaking. These are our kids, and their safety should come first,” said Thandi Mkhize, a concerned parent.





Police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving, and further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.