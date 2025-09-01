MINIBUS DRIVER,CONDUCTOR FLEE AFTER CRASH INJURES 10



By Rachel Mumba



Driver of a minibus registration number ALL 4880 is on the run together with the conductor after causing a road traffic accident that left over 10 people injured at the intersection of Chainama and Mumana Roads in Lusaka.





The accident involved three vehicles, including the public service minibus, and left passengers with varying degrees of injuries.





Some victims are receiving treatment at Chipata Level One Hospital, while others were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.



