    MINIBUS DRIVER,CONDUCTOR FLEE AFTER CRASH INJURES 10

    0

    MINIBUS DRIVER,CONDUCTOR FLEE AFTER CRASH INJURES 10

    By Rachel Mumba

    Driver of a minibus registration number ALL 4880  is on the run together with the conductor after causing a road traffic accident that left over 10 people injured at the intersection of Chainama and Mumana Roads in Lusaka.



    The accident involved three vehicles, including the public service minibus, and left passengers with varying degrees of injuries.



    Some victims are receiving treatment at Chipata Level One Hospital, while others were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

    #NewsOnTheGo

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here