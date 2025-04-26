Mining Exploitation and Energy Failure Threaten Zambia’s Future



Zambia’s energy sector is spiraling into collapse, and at the core of this crisis is an unchecked mining industry that bleeds the nation dry while leaving its citizens in darkness. The country, once hailed as a rising copper powerhouse, now faces chronic power shortages and environmental destruction all sacrificed at the altar of mineral exploitation.



As ordinary Zambians endure daily blackouts, the mining industry enjoys uninterrupted electricity to sustain its operations. Over 50% of Zambia’s electricity is consumed by mining companies, yet these same corporations contribute less than 6% to the national tax base.



This lopsided energy arrangement exposes the government’s blatant prioritization of foreign profit over national welfare.

Hydropower, which supplies 85% of Zambia’s electricity, is no longer sustainable. Prolonged droughts linked to climate change, compounded by overuse by mining operations, have drained key reservoirs like Lake Kariba.



Despite this, the government continues to neglect renewable energy investments, leaving the country vulnerable to deeper blackouts and economic stagnation.



The mining sector has not only drained energy resources but poisoned the land and water in its wake. The 2025 toxic spill in the Kafue River, caused by reckless mining waste disposal, dumped over 50 million liters of sludge into one of Zambia’s key water sources. Crops failed, fish died, and thousands were exposed to contaminated water, yet no meaningful accountability followed.



Towns like Kabwe remain environmental crime scenes. Once a mining hub, Kabwe now ranks among the most polluted places on earth, with generations of children suffering irreversible lead poisoning. The legacy of mining in Zambia is not development it’s disease, displacement, and death.



Government complicity is evident in its refusal to regulate or confront powerful mining conglomerates. Secret mining agreements, royalty holidays, and political donations have created an unholy alliance between public officials and foreign investors. Meanwhile, Zambia’s environmental laws are poorly enforced and regularly bypassed through corruption and weak governance.



Energy reform has become nothing more than donor rhetoric. While international partners call for investment in solar, wind, and decentralized energy systems, Zambia remains trapped in outdated hydropower dependency and continues subsidizing electricity for mining companies. Citizens are told to “conserve power,” while mining giants receive uninterrupted supply.



The Environmental Protection Fund, designed to hold mining companies accountable for ecological damage, remains largely dormant underfunded, unmonitored, and ineffective. When disasters occur, as with the Kafue River spill, the public pays the price while corporations walk away untouched. The state has effectively surrendered its power to regulate.



Without urgent reforms, Zambia is on a collision course with environmental and economic ruin. The country must end the parasitic relationship with extractive industries that enrich a few while impoverishing the many. Investment in clean energy, enforcement of environmental laws, and transparency in mining agreements are not optional they are survival.



As Solomon Mwampikita of the Centre for Trade Policy and Development warns, “If Zambia fails to break free from the grip of mining and energy injustice, we will inherit nothing but contaminated rivers, infertile lands, and a broken nation.” The choice is clear: act now or perish in silence.



April 25, 2025

