MINING INVESTORS MUST PUT ZAMBIANS FIRST – ANDD



….. Zambians must not remain “spectators in their own economy.”





Kitwe, 1 September 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has urged mining investors operating in Zambia to prioritize local participation in the mining sector, saying Zambians must not remain “spectators in their own economy.”





ANDD Executive Director, Samuel Banda, said Zambia’s minerals are the birthright of its people, and foreign investors must ensure meaningful partnerships with local businesses in supply, contracting, logistics, and processing.





“Too often, Zambians watch from the sidelines while outsiders take the lion’s share of opportunities created from our own soil. This must change,” Mr Banda said.





He commended President Hakainde Hichilema for consistently calling on investors to work with Zambians in driving mining-led development, adding that ANDD fully supports the President’s stance.





Mr Banda also praised government for policies that have stabilized the mining sector but stressed that their full impact will only be felt if Zambians are active beneficiaries.





He singled out major mining houses such as Konkola Copper Mines, Mopani, and FQM, urging them to lead by example in supporting Zambian business entities.





“This is not just about fairness. It is about justice, dignity, and the future of our nation. When Zambian companies are empowered, jobs are created, skills are built, and wealth remains in our communities,” he said.





Mr Banda called on all mining investors to urgently set clear targets for Zambian participation and adopt fair business practices that ensure shared prosperity.



“It is time to put Zambians first,” he emphasized.