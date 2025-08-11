Minister Gayton McKenzie apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets



Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has issued an apology for a series of old social media posts containing racial slurs, including repeated use of the K-word, amid mounting calls for his resignation from South Africans and political opponents.





The controversy erupted after tweets from 2011 to 2017 resurfaced, showing McKenzie using the derogatory term multiple times, along with other comments criticizing black South Africans and expressing preferences in racially charged scenarios.





McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and a former convict turned politician, addressed the backlash, stating, “I did tweet some insensitive, stupid and hurtful things a decade or two ago, I was a troll & stupid. I cringe when seeing them and I am truly sorry for that.”





He denied being racist, emphasizing his fight for equality between black and coloured communities, and agreed to cooperate with any investigation.





The minister claimed the uproar was politically motivated, particularly following his recent criticism of the Open Chats Podcast hosts for anti-coloured remarks.





Public and political reactions have been swift and severe. ActionSA filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), with leader Herman Mashaba declaring, “Apology is not good enough,” and highlighting centuries of dehumanization faced by black people.





The Democratic Alliance (DA) called for McKenzie’s dismissal, drawing parallels to their own MP Renaldo Gouws, who was removed for similar offenses.





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) also demanded his immediate removal, arguing that such language undermines South Africa’s democratic principles.





Despite the outcry, analysts suggest McKenzie’s position within the PA remains secure due to the party’s structure and his strong support base, though pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act could intensify.





The SAHRC is set to review the complaints, potentially escalating the matter to the Equality Court.





McKenzie’s apology has done little to quell online debates, with many South Africans rejecting it as insufficient in a nation still grappling with its apartheid legacy.