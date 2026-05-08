MINISTER HAS NO POWERS TO REVOKE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY COUNCILS – LUSAKA MAYOR

MINISTER HAS NO POWERS TO REVOKE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY COUNCILS – MAYOR



Chilando Chitangala has strongly defended a council resolution to rename Simon Mwewa Market to HH Market, insisting that the decision was made legally and cannot simply be overturned without following due process.





In a strongly worded statement, the mayor said: “A council resolution is backed by law. You just don’t revoke anyhow. We shall follow the law! Council is an autonomous body!”





The remarks come shortly after the council unanimously agreed to rename Simon Mwewa Market, only for the Minister of Local Government to reportedly revoke the decision moments later.





However, Mayor Chitangala has opposed the minister’s move, arguing that the minister has no authority to arbitrarily cancel a lawful council resolution, emphasizing that councils operate as autonomous institutions guided by the law.





The development has since sparked debate over the powers of local authorities and the role of central government in council decisions.