MINISTER MUCHIMA’S BOLD STANCE AGAINST CORRUPTION IN HEALTH PROCUREMENT WELCOMED

WE commend Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima, for his bold and unapologetic stance against corruption within the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA). The revelations surrounding the procurement of ambulances, where companies without financial and technical capacity were awarded contracts, highlight a systemic issue that has undermined Zambia’s health sector.

This malpractice has not only compromised service delivery but has also had direct, adverse effects on communities. In Kanchibiya Constituency, we continue to wait for the ambulance we were promised. To date, nothing has been delivered, forcing us to rely on our Constituency Development Fund (CDF) monitoring vehicle for critical medical referrals under Health. This untenable situation underscores the grave consequences of procurement inefficiencies and corruption.

While we welcome the Minister’s decisive move to clean up the agency, we urge him to extend his focus to accelerating the construction of health infrastructure across the country. The delay in implementing critical projects is severely affecting access to healthcare in rural areas. In Kanchibiya, for example, communities are walking long distances to access basic health services because health posts and clinics remain incomplete or have yet to be initiated.

Access to quality healthcare is not a privilege; it is a basic human right. We challenge the Ministry of Health to prioritize the implementation of infrastructure development projects, ensuring that rural constituencies are not left behind. In this regard, we wish to call on the Minister to ensure the construction of five Level One hospitals and 120 health centres countrywide commences as a matter of urgency.

We further call on the government to implement reforms that enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in procurement processes. Every Zambian has a stake in ensuring that public resources are used responsibly to deliver critical services.

The health sector must rise above the corruption that has plagued it for years. The time for rhetoric has passed. This is the moment to act decisively, to build a health system that is accessible, equitable, and capable of serving the needs of all citizens.

We stand ready to support the Ministry in achieving these goals, but we remain firm in holding it accountable for its promises. The people of Zambia, especially those in rural areas like Kanchibiya, deserve nothing less.

HON. SUNDAY CHILUFYA CHANDA, MP

Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency