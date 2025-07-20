Minister Nkabane misses Parliament sitting, citing other commitments



Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, Minister of Higher Education and Training, failed to appear before the Parliamentary Higher Education Portfolio Committee on Friday, citing “other commitments” as the reason for her absence.





The minister was expected to explain her role in the controversial appointments to various Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards. Instead, she delivered a keynote address at the Annual National Student Leadership Induction Programme in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape.





Her office conveyed an apology, but the committee refused to accept it, stressing the seriousness of the matter and requesting suitable new dates that wouldn’t clash with Cabinet business. Committee chair Tebogo Letsie has since confirmed that Nkabane has been rescheduled to appear next week.





Opposition parties have criticised her actions as a sign of contempt for parliamentary accountability. The Democratic Alliance, among others, continues to press for clarity surrounding the alleged cadre deployment within SETAs, and Nkabane now faces mounting pressure not only from civil society but also from the Hawks, who are reportedly investigating her conduct.





In May, the minister was already under scrutiny after several high-profile SETA appointments including that of the son of Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe were withdrawn amid accusations of political interference and nepotism. Dr Nkabane subsequently pledged a more transparent appointments process.





Parliament watchers will now turn their attention to her upcoming appearance, where she is expected to answer questions in detail regarding the roles and influence of the alleged independent advisory panel in the controversial SETA selections.