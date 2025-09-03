MINISTER NKANDU HANDS OVER CLASSROOM BLOCK, INSPECTS HEALTH PROJECTS IN KAPUTA





Kaputa Member of Parliament and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, today handed over and inspected key development projects in his constituency aimed at improving education and healthcare services.



Mr. Nkandu officially handed over a newly constructed 1×3 classroom block at Kakomo Primary School in Kapulwa Ward, a facility expected to enhance the learning environment and provide better opportunities for pupils in the area.





The Minister also inspected the Kapala Maternity Annex and monitored progress on the ongoing maternity annex project at Muchenje Health Post in Mwawe Ward. Both initiatives are designed to strengthen healthcare delivery, particularly maternal health services for expectant mothers.





Speaking during the visit, Mr. Nkandu said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to uplifting the lives of rural communities through improved social infrastructure. He emphasized that enhancing access to education and healthcare remains a priority for the UPND administration.





Residents of Kaputa have welcomed the developments, describing them as a boost to the constituency’s social services and commending the Minister for his dedication to local development.





The projects are expected to make a lasting impact on the community by improving education standards and access to quality healthcare.



© UPND media Team