MINISTER OF COMMERCE CONCERNED ON HOW BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS ARE DONE AT MOPANI.



Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, has expressed concern on how transactions and commercial engagements are done at Mopani Copper Mine.





Speaking in Kitwe Earlier, Mr. Mulenga, said according to a chart shared by Mopani CEO, the mine has over one thousand Zambian contractors and 29 foreign companies.





He said, the 29 foreign companies are being paid over 300 million dollars while the over one thousand local contractors are paid less than the 29, a development he said is not right.





Mr. Mulenga, said the government’s interest is not about how many local contractors are registered at Mopani, but the value of the contracts they are given





He said his desire is to see local contractors gets the most out of the mine and grow together.



By Mercy Mulenga

Yar FM