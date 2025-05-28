MINISTER OF JUSTICE UNDERTAKES PROPOSED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT CONSULTATIONS TO MANSA



THE Ministry of Justice has intensified nationwide consultations on the proposed amendments to Zambia’s constitution, with Luapula Province becoming the latest stop in a series of stakeholder engagements.





Leading the discussions in Mansa District was the Minister of Justice Princess Kasune who made emphasis on inclusivity and the need for grassroots input in shaping the legal framework.





In her address, Ms. Kasune explained that the proposed amendment champions equity, through women, disability and youth representation in parliament.



“For the first time in history, we will have proportional representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities,” Ms. Kasune stated while, rallying attendees to reject social vices like rape and defilement, which she said would soon be non-bailable offenses under the revised constitution.





Ms. Kasune said key proposed constitutional amendments include: the creation of 55 new constituencies to ensure equitable resource distribution, which will see 20 reserved seats for women, 12 for youths, and three for persons with disabilities under proportional representation.





And Luapula Province Minister, Nason Musonda called for unity during the constitution-making process, urging stakeholders to approach the deliberations with patriotism.



Zanis