MINISTER TAYALI CALLED ME STUPID IDIOT – NDOLA DC

MINISTER TAYALI CALLED ME STUPID IDIOT – DC

… Some people think I’m attacking him by inspecting CDF projects in his constituency





By Chinoyu Chipulu



Ndola district commissioner Joseph Phiri says Minister of Transport and Logistics who is Ndola Central member of parliament, Frank Tayali, called him stupid idiot for merely greeting him when the two met at the graveyard in Ndola recently.



And Phiri says it is his duty to check on the progress of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects in all the city’s four constituencies, although some people think he is attacking or undermining Tayali by so doing.





In a recent interview with Daily Revelation, Phiri explained that a few weeks ago he met Tayali at the graveyard and when he greeted him, he responded in an insulting





