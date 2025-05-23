Minister Tayali, DC, must be held accountable for their differences – Mweetwa

… Those have nothing to do with party or govt





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says transport and logistics minister Frank Tayali and Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri should be held accountable for their differences.





And former Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says Tayali was out of order for publicly disrespecting Phiri.





In a recent interview with Daily Revelation, Phiri said Tayali, who is also Ndola Central member of parliament, called him





I stupid idiot” for merely greeting him when the two met at the graveyard in Ndola.





He said it was his duty to check on the progress of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects in all the city’s four constituencies, although some people thought he was attacking or undermining Tayali by doing so.





But Mweetwa, who is chief government spokesperson and also UPND spokesperson, said the two should be responsible for their



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/minister-tayali-dc-must-be-held-accountable-for-their-differences-mweetwa-those-have-nothing-to-do-with-party-or-govt/