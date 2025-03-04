MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON THE 2022 CENSUS OF POPULATION AND HOUSING RESULTS RELEASE BY HON DR. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING.

1.0 INTRODUCTION

Madam Speaker, allow me to begin by thanking you for giving me this opportunity to provide an important update on the release of the 2022 Census of Population and Housing results to this August House and the Nation at large.

2.0 BACKGROUND

Madam Speaker, the Census was conducted between 18th August, 2022 and 21st September, 2022, and it was the first to be fully digital, simply dubbed as the E-Census. This census is essential for updating Zambia’s demographic and socio-economic profile and is the foundation for our nation’s development planning.

Madam, about 47,000 field personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, were deployed to ensure comprehensive data collection. Importantly, every individual who was recruited and worked for the exercise has been remunerated through their respective Bank accounts. However, this was not without challenges as some reported to have not received their allowances. Resolving such cases required thorough verification processes to ensure right beneficiaries were paid. The final batch of disbursement to the verified cases was made in mid- February 2025.

Madam Speaker, may I also take this opportunity to inform the House that the total cost of conducting the 2022 Population and Housing Census was approximately K967 million. Funding was predominantly sourced from the Government, which contributed over 90% of the necessary resources.

Madam Speaker, the main objectives of the 2022 Census included providing accurate and reliable information on the size, composition and distribution of Zambia’s population at various administrative levels. This included gathering data on permanent residences, homeless households and institutional populations. Permanent residences refer to established dwellings where people live regularly, while homeless households consist of individuals without a fixed abode.

The institutional population includes those residing in facilities such as orphanages, correctional institutions and hospices.

Madam Speaker, the census aimed to collect detailed demographic and socio-economic information, create an accurate sampling frame for future surveys and generate important statistics for small areas and specific population groups. To ensure data accuracy, we provided training for census personnel, utilised advanced digital tools to minimize errors and conducted extensive validation processes.

We made every effort to ensure nearly everyone was counted in the census, to achieve universal coverage. To address any challenges, we implemented an extension period to include individuals who might have been overlooked in the final count. Although some individuals may not have been counted, significant efforts were made to reach out to and include all residents of Zambia during the census period.

Madam Speaker, allow me to share some of the key developments that have transpired since the conclusion of the census data collection.

3.0 KEY DEVELOPMENTS AFTER CENSUS DATA COLLECTION

Madam Speaker, the preliminary findings from the 2022 Census were released on 23rd December, 2022, offering an initial snapshot of our population disaggregated by male and female across various administrative levels, that is, National, Province, District, Constituency and Ward. On 4th April, 2023, we launched the Executive Monitor, a user-friendly digital platform for accessing preliminary data, available for download on the Google Play Store. These preliminary results, published within three months of the census undertaking, provided early insights into population counts and basic demographics, although they did not fully reconcile administrative boundaries.

The final census results broken down by national and provincial levels were published in the Population Summary Report, Volume Two, which was released electronically on 28th December, 2023.

Subsequently, a print copy of the report offering detailed data from the national to the ward level was publicly made available on 30th June, 2024. The printed report included comprehensive information from all households (including those in permanent residences and the homeless), institutional populations and incorporated

administrative boundary adjustments.

Additionally, a revised report to include information on special age categories such as those relevant to civic and electoral participation, was released on 25th February, 2025. This means that the Revised Population Summary Report, Volume Two, February 2025 will serve as the official reference for planning and decision- making, among other purposes.

4.0 KEY RESULTS FROM THE REVISED REPORT

Madam Speaker, I would like to share some key findings from the Revised Population Summary Report, Volume Two, February 2025.

Zambia has experienced remarkable population growth over the past decade, surging from 13.1 million in 2010 to 19.7 million in 2022.

This rapid increase presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in urbanisation, service delivery and infrastructure development. The results reveal significant growth trends across the provinces. Lusaka remains the most populous province, with its population increasing from 2,191,225 in 2010 to 3,093,617 in 2022, which represents a 41.2% rise. This reinforces Lusaka’s status as an urban hub that attracts economic migrants. The Copperbelt Province grew from 1,972,317 in 2010 to 2,768,192 in 2022, marking a 40.4% increase mainly driven by mining activities. In the moderate growth category, provinces such as Luapula, Western, and Muchinga experienced notable population increases of 53.2%, 52.3%, and 51.8%, respectively, between 2010 and 2022.

Madam Speaker, Central Province reported a notable growth of 73%, with its population expanding from 1,307,111 in 2010 to 2,261,336 in 2022.

Meanwhile, North Western Province stands out with the highest percentage change at 75.8%, growing from 727,044 in 2010 to 1,278,357 in 2022, possibly driven by resource development and economic opportunities that attract new residents. In contrast, Eastern and Northern Provinces show population increases of 45.2% and 46.8%, respectively, indicating a gradual but steady development trend.

Madam Speaker, one of the most notable developments in Zambia’s demographic landscape is the growth in the 19-34 years age group, which increased from 3,362,161 in 2010 to 5,145,361 in 2022. This rise means that the 19-34 age demographic now accounts for 26.1% of the total population, up from 25.6% in 2010. This upward trend among younger individuals highlights both the growing population and presents potential challenges and opportunities for economic development, education, and employment in the coming years.



At the same time, Zambia’s median age rose from 16.9 years in 2010 to 18.3 years in 2022, indicating a gradual shift towards an older yet pre-dominantly youthful population. Additionally, the age dependency ratio decreased from 92.5 to 81.2. This change suggests a growing workforce that could drive economic growth.



and development, provided it receives adequate support. The age dependency ratio measures the number of dependents—people younger than 15 and older than 64—in relation to the working-age population, which includes individuals aged 15 to 64.



Madam Speaker, the report also recorded about 47,941 individuals residing in institutional settings such as orphanages, correctional facilities, and hospices, with the majority located in Lusaka (10,961) and Copperbelt (8,179). Urban homelessness remains a significant concern, with 1,918 homeless individuals reported in Lusaka and 1,427 on the Copperbelt, contrasting sharply with the relatively lower figures in rural areas.

Madam Speaker, household structures are evolving, with the total number of households increasing from 2.5million in 2010 to 4.1 million in 2022. Alongside this rise, the average household size has declined from 5.2 persons per household in 2010 to 4.8 in 2022 at the national level. The average household size in urban areas decreased from 5.1 in 2010 to 4.6 in 2022, reflecting a more significant shift. Conversely, in rural areas, household size decreased from 5.3 in 2010 to 5.0 in 2022, indicating a gradual trend toward smaller family units.

Madam Speaker, these declines suggest changing social structures, such as smaller family units, increased urbanization, and evolving economic conditions that promote different living arrangements. This trend may also indicate a growing number of individuals living alone or in smaller households, potentially due to migration to urban.



areas for employment opportunities or socio-economic changes. These demographic transformations carry profound policy implications, but my government is proactively responding to these demographic trends, paving the way for an inclusive and resilient future for all its citizens.

Madam Speaker, as I conclude, I want to highlight the significance of the upcoming census publications, which will complement the Revised Population Summary Report. These publications will provide essential data that will deepen our understanding of the country’s demographic and socio-economic landscape. Additionally, it is important to note that these reports are public resources; they will be available free of charge to promote transparency and accessibility for researchers, policymakers, and the general public.



In continuing with the release of planned reports from the 2022 Census, all the remaining reports are expected to be released in the coming months up to August, 2025. The following are the expected reports:

Population Projections Report and National Analytical Report – these will provide insights into future demographic trends and broader socio-economic issues.

United Nations (UN) Type Descriptive Tables – these will provide basic descriptive statistics on various topics covering social-economic characteristics of population.

Provincial Analytical Reports (10) and Housing and Households Conditions Report – these will analyse regional demographic trends and housing conditions.

Child Marriage Report – this report will include important data on the prevalence of child marriage in Zambia.

Activity Limitation (Disability Report) – this report will provide insights into the prevalence and nature of disabilities among the population.

Madam Speaker, these upcoming reports are vital for informing policy decisions and socio-economic planning, guiding academic research and raising awareness of our demographic challenges and opportunities. Each publication will significantly contribute to shaping policies to enhance our citizens’ well-being. I assure the House that the Government is committed to effectively disseminating Census results and applying them to drive Zambia’s socio-economic development. I urge all stakeholders (government ministries, research institutions and development partners)to leverage these findings in their planning and policy efforts.

5.0 CONCLUSION

Madam Speaker, let me end by expressing my deep appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Zambia for its unwavering financial and logistical support, which extended from the highest levels of governance down to the sub-national structures, sincere gratitude also goes to the cooperating partners for the invaluable support received, including the private sector.

Finally, I sincerely thank the people of Zambia for their cooperation in providing essential information to the census officers at all levels. Your contributions were crucial in collecting, processing and compiling this valuable data, and we are truly grateful for your participation.

Madam Speaker, I thank you.