MINISTRY OF EDUCATION READY FOR JANUARY 12 SCHOOL REOPENING UNDER EXPANDED NEW CURRICULUM





The Ministry of Education has assured the nation of its full preparedness for the reopening of schools on January 12, 2026, as learners return for the new academic year under an expanding revised curriculum framework.





Assistant Director and Head of Communication at the Ministry of Education, Kunda Mando, said the ministry is ready and eager to welcome learners back to school, adding that comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth, orderly and productive start to the school term.





Ms. Mando disclosed that all schools will observe a “zero week” from January 5 to January 9, which will serve as a critical preparation period. During this time, teachers will develop lesson plans and schemes of work, while head teachers will convene planning meetings with school management teams and heads of departments to align on academic and administrative priorities.





She further stated that schools across the country have already been cleaned and prepared in readiness for the learners’ return. Ms. Mando explained that this has been made possible through the provision of school grants, which enable head teachers to employ gardeners and cleaners to maintain school environments.





Ms. Mando also highlighted that the ministry is continuing with the phased implementation of the new curriculum, which was introduced in 2025. She said learners who began under the revised curriculum in Early Childhood Education (ECE), Grade One and Form One will now progress to ECE Level Two, Grade Two and Form Two respectively.





In addition, she noted that new entrants at ECE Level One, Grade One and Form One will also be enrolled under the revised curriculum, as the ministry steadily expands the framework across the education system.





The Ministry of Education has since called on parents, guardians and learners to prepare adequately for the reopening of schools, as it remains committed to delivering quality and relevant education aligned with national development goals.



SPICE FM