MINISTRY OF ENERGY PS URGES MORE WOMEN TO JOIN THE ENERGY SECTOR



The Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary- Electricity, Mr. Arnold Simwaba, today officiated at the Women in Energy Network-Africa (WEN-Africa) Conference 2025 in Lusaka, an event aimed at advancing women’s empowerment and promoting gender equality in Africa’s energy sector.





The conference gathered key stakeholders to explore practical solutions for increasing women’s participation and shaping a more inclusive and sustainable energy future for the continent.





Mr Simwaba acknowledged the historical male dominance in the energy sector and emphasized the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to change this. He stressed that empowering women in the energy industry is essential not only for gender equality but also for driving sustainable development, fostering innovation, and improving decision-making. The speech was read by Acting Director of Energy Mr. Mafayo Ziba.





Mr Simwaba also highlighted Zambia’s commitment to inclusive energy development, citing the 2022 re-establishment of the Zambia Gender and Energy Network, which aims to increase women’s participation in the energy sector, enhance access to clean energy, and support rural communities.

He noted that these efforts are in line with Zambia’s broader national goals of achieving universal access to electricity and advancing the use of renewable energy sources.





The conference also focused on the critical need for fostering partnerships between governments, private sectors, and international organizations to support women’s leadership and innovation within the energy sector. Discussions centered on key initiatives such as capacity building, mentorship programs, and leveraging technology to open new entrepreneurial opportunities for women.





Additionally, participants explored strategies for scaling up renewable energy projects, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, to ensure a sustainable and equitable energy future for Africa.





The event further emphasized the central role of women in driving Africa’s energy transition. With the World Bank’s ongoing support, efforts are being made to create a more gender-inclusive energy sector that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth. Mr. Simwaba concluded by reiterating Zambia’s commitment to gender equality and sustainable development, stressing the importance of collective action in achieving these goals.





The WEN-Africa Conference 2025 serves as a powerful platform for advancing gender integration within Africa’s energy sector.

By bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers, the event fostered meaningful discussions that are essential for driving inclusive growth and ensuring that women play a central role in shaping Africa’s energy future



