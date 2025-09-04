MINISTRY OF HEALTH DISMISSES CLAIMS THAT GOV’T HAS INTRODUCED MANDATORY HIV TESTING





The Ministry of Health has noted with concern a rumor circulating on social media claiming that Zambia has introduced mandatory HIV testing.





We wish to categorically state that this information is false and did not originate from the Ministry of Health. Such misinformation is misleading and has the potential to discourage people from seeking medical care when they are unwell.





The Ministry of Health would like to assure the public that HIV testing is voluntary and confidential. No one will be forced to test for HIV when they visit a health facility.





However, in line with national and global guidelines, when an individual consents to HIV testing and tests positive, it is mandatory to initiate treatment immediately. This is to protect their health and prevent further transmission of the virus.





We encourage the public to continue visiting health facilities without fear whenever they feel unwell. Your health and well-being remain our top priority.





Issued by:

Georgia Mutale Chimombo

PPRO/ Spokesperson

Ministry of Health Zambia