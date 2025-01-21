By CIC Investigations.



CRISIS AT MINISTRY OF HEALTH:



MINISTRY OF HEALTH PERMANENT SECRETARY TECHNICAL SERVICES DR KENNEDY LISHIMPI AND OTHERS SUMMONED BY DEC FOR THEFT, FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING INVOLVING GLOBAL FUND AS OTHERS ARE IN.



Drama has erupted at Ministry of Health as the famous Dr Lishimpi Kennedy Permanent Secretary Technical Services and others are summoned tomorrow by Drug Enforcement Commission over theft of money dubbed money laundering and fraud. 4 others from global fund are already nabbed and now Ministry of Health has been invaded to follow more culprits. Those summoned on the list include the following



1. Dr Kennedy Lishimpi Permanent Secretary Technical Services.

2. Dr Tambatamba Director Public Health (the one who vowed to bring down CIC with her friends).

3. Dr Wubita Lisulo Director Clinical Care.

4. Mr Raphael simfunkwe Director Finance.





Global funds director Finance Mr Patrick Nsenje was picked on Friday with other unknown people in same related issue. The people in total are coming to about 18.



CIC has established that these people acting together with other unknown people have been siphoning money from government treasury to their private accounts to which one of the Directors has agreed. DEC will tomorrow be expecting the aforementioned individuals to appear for questioning.



Ministry of Health has been rocked with corruption and bad politics of late affecting the operations of the Ministry. As the president said the Ministry is more sick than the people its meant to cure. We posted here last year in detail how Dr Kennedy Lishimpi is involved with dramatic affairs trying cease power and be in control. The man has been calling shots instigating transfers in favour of PF aligned individuals. We also highlighted how he reversed transfers of certain individuals removed from Ndeke House for the purpose of serving his agenda. Numerous Doctors from UTH where transfers others even today are at home in favour of his own cartels. Dr Lishimpi almost became the controlling officer had it not been for CIC exposing him after all was cooked to implicate Permanent Secretary Administration Prof Simoonga to be fired on allegations that don’t exist.



Of paramount interest are PF known individuals who publicly defame the president he assembled them to make sure they are on the list of World Bank project Coordination that involves about $50 million dollars. The going of Prof Simoonga was meant to be the jackpot for the Ministry of Health Cartel alas the celebration was shortlived more drama involving global fund has linked him as summoned by DEC we are yet to hear more.



CIC PRESS TEAM