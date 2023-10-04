MINISTRY OF JUSTICE TO CREATE AN INTEGRATED ELECTRONIC CASE FLOW

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has disclosed that the government is in the process of introducing an integrated electronic case flow management system that will interconnect all the justice system institutions to avoid files missing.

Mr Haimbe said the system is a significant step towards digitizing the legal records, to ensure the integrity and accessibility of case files.

Speaking during the official launch of the new Legal Aid Board office in Mwinilunga District of North Western Province, Mr Haimbe said the integrated electronic case flow will not only reduce the risk of files going missing but also expedite the legal process.

He said the lack of sufficient courtrooms and infrastructure has been a substantial hindrance to the swift administration of justice.

“Government is committed to addressing this situation and we believe that justice should not be a distant dream but a reality that can be accessed within a reasonable time frame. These new offices being opened will play a pivotal role in achieving that goal,” he said.

Mr Haimbe further revealed that the government has also established the Communication, Cooperation and Coordination Initiative (CCCI) to ensure that cases that have stayed long, are fast-tracked and heard quickly.

Legal Aid Board Chairperson Lanco Chikuta stated that Mwinilunga District Office stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to extending legal aid across the nation.

“This office will offer free legal services to vulnerable and marginalized members of society, giving a voice to those who would otherwise remain unheard in the legal arena,” he said.

Mr Lanco said the unveiling of the Mwinilunga District office symbolizes the closer reach of justice to the district’s residents, reaffirming their fundamental right to legal recourse.

Meanwhile, Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga District commended the government for following through on its commitment to decentralize legal aid services.

Chief Chibwika emphasized the importance of enshrining the traditional court system in the Zambian Constitution to foster respect for traditional practices and customary laws.

He urged the government to address and align the long-standing Chief Act with the current Zambian constitution.

The newly launched Legal Aid Board office in Mwinilunga District is the fourth one to be launched in the past three weeks by the Ministry of Justice.

CREDIT: ZANIS