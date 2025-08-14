MINISTRY OF LANDS OFFICIALS IMPLICATED IN ENCROACHMENT OF MUNALI BOYS LAND



Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has expressed concern over the number of Ministry of Lands officials involved in the encroachment of land belonging to Munali Boys Secondary School.





More than 100 individuals are reported to have occupied the school’s land, which the minister says is legally owned by the Ministry of Education.





Speaking shortly before touring the encroached area in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Syakalima disclosed that he has reviewed the list of those involved and is disturbed to find names of Ministry of Lands officials involved in the illegality and has warned that there are no sacred cows in this matter





The Minister has wondered how schools such as Munali boys’ secondary will be expanded when the Ministry of Lands is entertaining land encroachments even after the introduction of free education which demands more establishments and expansion of schools.





And Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha, who is also Green Economy and Environment Minister has reaffirmed government’s commitment to addressing illegal land allocation.



PN