MINISTRY OF TOURISM WARNS AGAINST DELIBERATE IRRITATION OF ELEPHANTS – CALLS FOR RESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOUR AROUND WILDLIFE



Lusaka, Thursday, 24th July 2025



The Ministry of Tourism has noted with serious concern a video circulating on social media showing individuals deliberately provoking elephants in Livingstone. Such behaviour agitates elephants and compromises public safety.





We, therefore, wish to categorically warn members of the public, especially those living in or visiting areas where elephants and other wild animals are present, against deliberately irritating or provoking wildlife by shouting, chasing or throwing objects at them. Generally, elephants are calm but wild and dangerous animals that, when provoked, can become aggressive and cause fatal harm to humans or damage to property.





In this enlightment, the Ministry wishes to remind the public that:



1. Wild animals must be treated with respect and caution. They are not to be approached, taunted, or interacted with for entertainment purposes.





2. Deliberate provocation of wildlife constitutes an offense under the Zambia Wildlife Act and may result in prosecution, fines, or imprisonment of perpetrators.





3. Provocation of elephants may cause loss of human life and other fatalities and may result in the unnecessary killing of animals that were otherwise peaceful, all due to human recklessness.





We urge communities and individuals to take the following safety measures seriously:



– Keep a safe distance of more than 50m from the elephants and all wildlife.

– Do not attempt to feed, chase, or mock animals.

– Report any stray or threatening animal activity to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife immediately.

– Educate children and visitors about the importance of wildlife conservation and the need for co-existence.





The Ministry, through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, continues to work with communities and stakeholders to promote coexistence between humans and wildlife. However, this can only be successful if all citizens play their part by acting responsibly and respectfully toward our natural heritage.





Let us remember that wildlife is a national treasure and must be protected not provoked.



Issued by

Nelly Banda Principal

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Tourism

Banda.Nelly@mot.gov.zm