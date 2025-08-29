Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman confessed he was “tired of being trans”

The shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic Church when students were having mass confessed that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself.

Robin Westman made the confession in a manifesto posted online before he k!lled two students aged 8 and 10 and wounded dozens more at a Minneapolis church.

In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre Westman complained about his long hair and his decision to transition.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Westman, 23, later wrote that he regretted being trans and just wished he were a girl.

“I regret being trans.. I wish I was a girl I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” he said.

Westman opened fire on the Annunciation Catholic Church and School Wednesday morning, August 27, while students were praying at Mass, k!lling two kids and wounding 17 others before taking his own life.

Westman applied to change his birth name from Robert to Robin in Dakota County, Minn., when he was 17 years old, according to court documents. That name change was granted in January 2020.

The petition noted that Westman “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

But, five years later, he seemed to have have doubts about his new identity.

He wrote on one page of his notebook “I don’t want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don’t feel like a man.”

Westman’s chilling writings revealed his violent fantasies about k!lling children, including wanting to be the “scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”

He also glorifies the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 schoolchildren were k!lled.

Westman’s videos, posted hours before the shootings, also show the phrases “k!ll Donald Trump” and “for the children” scrawled on gun magazines.

His notebook also showed how he had specifically targeted Annunciation Catholic Church and School, where he graduated from grade school in 2017.

His mother, Mary Grace Westman, spent five years working as a secretary at the school until she retired in 2021.

Westman started shooting through the church’s stained glass windows with a rifle, shotgun and pistol around 8:30 a.m. while schoolchildren and parents were praying. He bought the weapons legally, authorities confirmed. Two students were k!lled “where they sat” in their pews, while 17 others were injured, some critically, police said.