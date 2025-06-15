Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes in ‘politically motivated assassination’

Two Minnesota lawmakers were ambushed in their homes overnight by an assailant dressed as a police officer.

Minnesota state senator John Hoffman (DFL) in Champlin and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman (D) in Brooklyn Park have been identified as the victims.

Hortman and her husband died from their wounds, while Hoffman and his wife are in the hospital, officials said.

Governor Tim Walz (D) called in a “politically motivated assassination.”

KTSP reported that police were responding to the shooting at Hoffman’s home when they got a call of a similar attack at Hortman’s home. Responding officers saw the suspect, who fired at them before escaping.

They said he was wearing a vest, taser, and badge and impersonating a police officer, according to Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park Police. ‘No question, if they were in this room, you would assume they were a police officer.'”

Police have issued a warning to residents to remain in their homes as a manhunt ensues.

Walz announced in a press conference that Melissa Hortman and her husband died from their wounds in what he called a “politically motivated assassination,” and that Hoffman and his wife are at the hospital.

At the press conference it was reported that there was an exchange of fire between the assailant and police before he escaped from Hortman’s home.

It was also noted that the assailant left on foot and, in his car, police found list of lawmakers they believe the shooter was targeting.

“When we did a search of the vehicle there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials, we immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” Police Chief Mark Bruley told reporters.

According to Tom Hauser of KSTP, “Gov. Walz activated the Emergency Operations Center as lawmakers across the state, including members of Congress, have been put on alert. A news conference scheduled for 9 a.m. I’m told multiple victims at both shooting locations. Still working to confirm conditions.”