Minnie Dlamini sues MacG and Sol for R2.5 million over misogynistic remarks





Television personality Minnie Dlamini has filed a R2.5 million lawsuit against podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and co-host Sol Phenduka in the Equality Court, accusing them of hate speech, harassment, and gender-based discrimination, report Sunday World.





The legal action follows remarks made on Podcast and Chill where MacG speculated about Dlamini’s private life, implying that her alleged relationship failures were maybe due to personal hygiene issues. Dlamini has described the comments as dehumanizing and damaging to her dignity.





She is seeking R1 million for the impairment of her dignity and a further R1.5 million to be paid to a women’s rights organisation.



This comes after years of alleged ongoing harassment from the show, which Dlamini claims intensified after she publicly supported actress Amanda du-Pont in a separate gender-based violence case.





Government has since condemned the remarks, with Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike labeling them as gender-based violence and referring the matter to human rights institutions for further investigation.





Dlamini has rejected MacG’s public apology, stating that accountability must be enforced through legal channels.