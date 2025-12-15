MISA MOURNS VETERAN BROADCASTER – KENNETH MADUMA



LUSAKA 15TH DECEMBER 2025 – MISA Zambia joins the rest of the media fraternity in mourning the passing of Mr. Kenneth Maduma, a veteran broadcaster who served Zambia’s public media for many years.





Mr. Maduma began his career at the Zambia Broadcasting Service (ZBS), now known as the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). He worked as a broadcaster and later advanced to Director of Programmes at ZNBC. In 2011, he was appointed Deputy Ambassador to Egypt by President Michael Sata; he retired after this diplomatic posting.





His work at ZNBC included news reading and programme direction.



He was known for his clear, iconic voice and sign-off, “One Zambia, One Nation,” which shaped national airwaves for decades, as well as for his unwavering professionalism.



MISA Zambia extends its condolences to the Maduma family and the media fraternity.



May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace



Issued by

MISA Zambia Chairperson

Mrs Lorraine Mwanza Chisanga