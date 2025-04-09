MISA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO REJECT CONTROVERSIAL CYBER BILLS OVER HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS



The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to withhold assent to two controversial cyber-related bills passed by Parliament on March 31, 2025, citing serious human rights concerns.





The two pieces of legislation the Cyber Security Bill and the Cyber Crimes Bill have sparked alarm among media watchdogs and civil society groups, who warn that they could enable mass surveillance and violate civil liberties if enacted in their current form.





In a letter delivered to President Hichilema on April 5, 2025, MISA Zambia Regional Governing Council Chairperson Jeremias Langa stressed the need for any cybersecurity measures to be balanced with human rights protections.





“While there is a need to curb cybercrime and enhance cybersecurity, it is important to balance these with human rights concerns and ensure that any legislation is human rights-centric,” Langa wrote.





MISA, which represents chapters in eight Southern African countries, has consistently expressed concern over the scope and implications of the bills. According to the organization, the current versions grant sweeping powers to law enforcement and the executive without sufficient safeguards, potentially opening the door to abuse.





Among the most troubling provisions, MISA highlighted Section 21 of the Cyber Security Bill, which proposes the establishment of a central monitoring centre. The organization also flagged clauses that allow police to intercept communications, enter private premises, and seize data without adequate judicial oversight.





“What is particularly chilling is that the Bills permit police officers to intercept communications, enter premises, and retrieve data without adequate checks and balances, jeopardising civil liberties,” Langa said.





MISA called for the introduction of clear legal safeguards, including time-bound, purpose-specific interception warrants and independent judicial oversight mechanisms. The group stressed that journalists, lawyers, activists, and political opponents are especially vulnerable under the proposed laws.





The organization has urged President Hichilema to delay signing the bills into law until the human rights deficiencies have been addressed. “If necessary,” MISA added, “please refer the laws back to the legislature so it can address the human rights deficit, while also emphasising the need for safeguards to protect citizens from abuse.”



