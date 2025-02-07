MISA ZAMBIA CHAIRPERSON CALLS FOR STRONGER MEMBERSHIP AMID FUNDING CUTS



MISA Zambia Chairperson Lorraine Mwanza Chisanga has urged members to strengthen their support for the organization in light of financial challenges following the suspension of foreign aid by the United States. Speaking during the first Membership Information Session of the year, held via Zoom, Chisanga reassured members that MISA Zambia remains committed to defending press freedom despite uncertainties.





“The year ahead, 2025, presents both opportunities and uncertainties. It is up to us, as a united body, to navigate these complexities together and ensure that our voices remain strong in advocating for press freedom and media rights,” she stated. She emphasized the need for collective action to sustain the organization’s mission amid shifting global dynamics.





Chisanga acknowledged that the loss of foreign aid could have a significant impact but assured members that MISA Zambia had already secured alternative funding. “One significant challenge we face is the halting of foreign aid by the United States administration. This decision has widespread implications, especially for organizations like MISA Zambia, which rely on external support for critical operations. However, I want to assure you that MISA Zambia was proactive and has secured funding from other partners that will allow for the continued operations,” she said.





To mitigate financial constraints, Chisanga highlighted the importance of diversifying funding sources, including partnerships with local and regional stakeholders, private sector entities, and humanitarian organizations that support press freedom. She stressed that self-sustainability must be a priority going forward. “We shall continue exploring alternative funding avenues and intensify our advocacy efforts to ensure that media organizations remain a priority in local and international funding discussions,” she added.





Beyond financial sustainability, Chisanga emphasized the critical role of membership in strengthening MISA Zambia’s influence. “Membership is the backbone of MISA Zambia. It is not just a symbolic association but a powerful statement of support for media freedom and the right to access information,” she noted. She urged members to renew their subscriptions, actively participate in MISA Zambia’s programs, and recruit new members who share the organization’s vision.





Chisanga also invited members to contribute ideas on how MISA Zambia could secure long-term financial stability. “I want to provoke your thoughts by asking you what you want to see in MISA and how you think the institution can become sustainable financially. Those with new ideas, I implore you to come forward and share that which you have for the growth of our institution,” she stated. She emphasized that innovative thinking would be crucial in navigating the current financial landscape.





In closing, Chisanga encouraged members to see challenges as opportunities for growth. “Let’s view challenges, such as the suspension of foreign aid, not as setbacks but as opportunities to innovate and adapt. Our unity, determination, and collective expertise will guide us through these times and ensure that MISA Zambia remains a beacon of press freedom in Zambia and beyond,” she concluded. The meeting also honored the late Cecilia Focus Phiri, Programmes Manager and Editor of Mphangwe FM, who passed away on January 30, 2025, with a moment of silence in her memory.