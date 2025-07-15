MISA ZAMBIA MOURNS THE PASSING OF JOURNALIST NICHOLAS BWALYA



Lusaka, Tuesday, July 15, 2025



MISA Zambia joins the media fraternity in mourning the untimely passing of Nicholas Bwalya, a dedicated and passionate Journalist, who died on July 14, 2025, at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.





He had been receiving treatment in recent months following a prolonged battle with obstructive jaundice.



MISA Zambia will remember Mr. Bwalya for his unwavering commitment to upholding the values of media freedom and ethical journalism.





He was not only a journalist but a friend, and advocate who left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working with him.



We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues, and the entire media fraternity.





His passing is not only a personal loss to those who knew him but a significant loss to the media landscape and civil society landscape.





Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.



May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.



Issued by:

MISA Zambia

Lorraine Mwanza-Chisanga

Chairperson