MISA Zambia Rejects Govt’s Brutal Attempt to Censor the Media…..”there is no place for state control of media in a democracy”

MISA Zambia Rejects Government’s Brutal Attempt to Censor the Media

……….”there is no place for state control of media in a democracy”



The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s recent threats to introduce statutory media regulation, labeling it a dangerous and brutal attempt to stifle press freedom in the country.





Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Cornelius Mweetwa, made the alarming suggestion in a report by The Mast Newspaper on 28th February 2025, where he proposed that statutory regulation might be necessary to “tame alarmists” in the media.





This remark has triggered outrage from journalists, media advocates, and civil society organizations who see it as a direct attack on the freedom of the press.



MISA Zambia Chairperson Lorraine Mwanza Chisanga strongly rejected the suggestion, warning that such moves are not only unconstitutional but represent an outright assault on democratic values.





“These statements are not just deeply concerning; they are a blatant and brutal effort to control the media, suppress critical voices, and undermine the very foundation of press freedom in Zambia,” Mrs. Chisanga said.





“In a democracy, the press must remain free and independent to hold those in power accountable, inform the public, and foster progress. What we are seeing now is a clear attempt to silence the media and restrict the flow of information, which is unacceptable.”





The call for statutory media regulation comes at a time when journalists in Zambia already face significant challenges. These include restricted access to information, harassment, and increasing threats to their safety.





Introducing further government control through statutory regulation, Mrs. Chisanga argued, would only escalate these difficulties, creating an atmosphere of fear and oppression where journalists could no longer operate without fear of political retribution.



“Statutory regulation would open the floodgates for greater censorship, with journalists vulnerable to punishment for simply doing their job. This would be a devastating blow to the media’s role as a check on power and a voice for the voiceless,” she stated.





MISA Zambia is advocating instead for a self-regulatory approach within the media sector, which they believe would ensure ethical journalism standards are upheld while preserving the media’s independence.





“Self-regulation allows the media to govern itself, holding journalists accountable to ethical guidelines without the stifling hand of government interference,” Mrs. Chisanga explained. “A free and independent press is the cornerstone of any thriving democracy, and it must be protected from political influence.”





The organization has called on the government to abandon any plans for statutory regulation and instead engage with media stakeholders to develop a legal framework that upholds press freedom, protects journalists, and fosters greater transparency and accountability.





“There is no place for state control of the media in a democracy. We will not allow this government to destroy the foundations of press freedom in Zambia,” Mrs. Chisanga concluded.





The government’s threat to regulate the media comes amid a larger debate on the shrinking civic space in Zambia, with growing concerns that the government is increasingly clamping down on dissent and freedom of expression.



March 1, 2025

